ScaleFlux Appoints Saeed Raja as Vice President, Further Bolstering Executive Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, the leader in deploying SSDs with Computational Storage at scale, today announced that Saeed Raja has joined the company as vice president, reporting to CEO and co-founder Dr. Hao Zhong. Raja will be responsible for developing the mid-to-long-term product and solutions roadmap for ScaleFlux, including Compute Express LinkTM (CXL) — defined by the CXL Consortium as “an industry-supported cache-coherent interconnect for processors, memory expansion, and accelerators” — and driving associated technology alliances and services delivery. As ScaleFlux enters its next phase of expansion, Raja is the latest of a long string of new hires across the channel, sales, and marketing teams.



“In a space as rapidly evolving as Computational Storage and Memory, ScaleFlux is uniquely positioned to serve as a market leader with a truly innovative product offering and some of the industry’s brightest technical minds,” said Raja. “I’m thrilled to join the team and continue expanding the company’s product portfolio and serving real customer needs.”

A veteran of the information technology industry, Saeed brings with him more than 25 years of experience. He has served in several product strategy and product management leadership roles with Micron Technologies, NetApp, SanDisk, EMC, and Hewlett-Packard. Most recently, he joins ScaleFlux from Micron, where he was a senior director of product management for emerging memory products, including Storage Class Memory and first-generation CXL products targeting hyperscale datacenters. Saeed has been awarded an MBA from Columbia University, New York.

“We are excited to welcome Saeed to ScaleFlux at this pivotal moment in our growth,” said Dr. Zhong. “Saeed brings a wealth of experience in the emerging technology being adopted in the data center by enterprise customers and cloud service providers. His understanding of the full stack will help us develop differentiated solutions for our platform, memory, and application ecosystem partners. He will be an invaluable asset to ScaleFlux and reach beyond Computational Storage to establish ourselves in adjacent markets such as CXL.”

About ScaleFlux

ScaleFlux helps customers harness data growth as a competitive advantage by building products that reduce complexity and accelerate the creation of value from data. In our first phase of rethinking the data pipeline for the modern data center, ScaleFlux has built a better SSD by embedding computational storage technology into flash drives. Now, customers can gain an edge by deploying storage intelligence to optimize their data center infrastructure for workloads like databases, analytics, IoT, and 5G. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/scaleflux/.