Leaf Group Appoints Kate Lowenstein as Senior Vice President, General Manager To Lead Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group , a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, announces the appointment of Kate Lowenstein to the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager overseeing the company’s well-regarded and rapidly growing health and wellness websites, Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com, which reach a highly engaged audience of nearly 20 million.



As the former Global Editor-in-Chief of VICE.com, Lowenstein was responsible for overseeing VICE’s editorial coverage around the world. Previously, she conceived and launched VICE’s health and wellness brand, Tonic. Over her career, she has established herself as a leading health and science journalist and editor, directing the science and medicine coverage at Prevention magazine, Time Inc.’s Health magazine, and About.com.

As two of the early dedicated health and wellness websites, Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com have defined what is now one of the most popular content categories in digital media. Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com experienced 25% and 29% growth in visitors from January 2021 to January 2022. Well+Good’s video channel views have grown 93% YoY in the first quarter of 2021 through the first quarter of 2022, and commerce revenue for the brand has grown 291% in the same time.

Named one of the Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Well+Good has grown rapidly and now boasts an extensive portfolio of live events, a robust video channel, a podcast, and a commerce platform, The Well+Good SHOP. LIVESTRONG.com delivers trusted health, nutrition, and fitness information through its website and has a highly engaged social media community, The LIVESTRONG.com Challenge Group.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kate to the Leaf Group team. Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com are world-class sites in the health and wellness vertical, which deserve a world-class leader. Kate will play a critical role in further propelling our leadership in these verticals,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “Kate’s impressive resume and experience made her the perfect fit for this role and we are excited by the innovative thinking, creativity and collaborative approach she brings to the team.”

“Under Leaf Group’s stewardship, Well+Good and LIVESTRONG.com have become the go-to sites for a huge number of people looking for reliable and thoughtful health and wellness information. I’ve long admired these brands’ role in bringing such vital topics to the forefront of the conversation,” said Lowenstein. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that consumers have a source they can trust for guidance on living well. I’m honored to be joining Leaf Group’s world-class team.”

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

