Clumio Announces SecureVault Lite for Amazon EC2 and Amazon EBS to Make Air-Gapped Ransomware Data Protection Affordable for All Enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio® Inc. , a leader in cloud data protection, today announced the availability of a new more cost effective air gap ransomware protection solution, Clumio SecureVault Lite for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Enterprises today demand data protection solutions which protect application data outside of the organization’s access control domain to ensure business continuity. While the cloud operating model enables customers to innovate at a pace never seen before, it can also result in unbridled usage and additional complexity for the customer to manage. Organizations are continuously faced with the daunting task of doing more with less which can lead to balancing trade-offs between cost savings and meeting key security and compliance objectives.

Today with SecureVault Lite, enterprises are no longer faced with the choice between ransomware protection and cost reduction. Clumio’s continued innovation and integration with AWS native services, has resulted in a 30% savings compared to SecureVault, allowing air gap protection at a similar cost as local in-account snapshots. This makes achieving air gap ransomware protection more affordable, to ensure all data is securely protected, no matter what security challenges arise. Clumio’s rapid recovery capabilities has helped numerous organizations remediate ransomware attacks, avoid paying the ransom, and get backup in running in a matter of hours. Clumio’s intuitive centralized management system with global backup policies seeks to eliminate operational complexities, helps ensure compliance needs are met, and enables a secure yet cost-effective cloud operating model.

“With the increased threat of ransomware and insider attacks to organizations’ business-critical data in the cloud, implementing a cloud data protection strategy that delivers air-gapped, immutable backups has become table-stakes. In fact, cyber insurance companies now assess risk based on whether organizations have saved backups outside of their access domain,” said Poojan Kumar, Chief Executive Officer at Clumio. “However, in their effort to get this done, many organizations were invariably faced with the tough task of selecting between security and reducing cloud spend. With the addition of Clumio SecureVault Lite to our platform, we are eliminating the need to make this choice and truly making air-gapped backups in AWS effortless and accessible to all.”

Clumio SecureVault Lite for Amazon EC2 and Amazon EBS key benefits include:

30% cost reduction: Clumio SecureVault Lite backups are affordably priced at $0.035 per GB per month, reducing the cost of protecting critical application data by up to 30% compared to SecureVault. This cost optimization enables air gap protection at similar cost as in account snapshots. SecureVault backups can be protected in our out of the production region and recovered to any AWS account.

Clumio SecureVault Lite backups are affordably priced at $0.035 per GB per month, reducing the cost of protecting critical application data by up to 30% compared to SecureVault. This cost optimization enables air gap protection at similar cost as in account snapshots. SecureVault backups can be protected in our out of the production region and recovered to any AWS account. Ransomware and bad actor protection: Clumio SecureVault Lite backups are stored outside of the customer’s AWS account, completely separated from the production environment. Customer data is stored on immutable storage, and is encrypted both at-rest and in-flight, with the ability for customers to bring their own keys. In addition, Clumio provides multi-factor authentication (MFA) with Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, access controls for assets and roles, and no delete button.

Clumio SecureVault Lite backups are stored outside of the customer’s AWS account, completely separated from the production environment. Customer data is stored on immutable storage, and is encrypted both at-rest and in-flight, with the ability for customers to bring their own keys. In addition, Clumio provides multi-factor authentication (MFA) with Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, access controls for assets and roles, and no delete button. Compliance made easy: Simple and intuitive reports in Clumio Protect and Clumio Discover ensure compliance requirements are met. Additionally, the platform and underlying controls are compliant with HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, AICPA SOC.

Simple and intuitive reports in Clumio Protect and Clumio Discover ensure compliance requirements are met. Additionally, the platform and underlying controls are compliant with HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, AICPA SOC. Rapid recovery: Clumio SecureVault is optimized for both backup and recovery leveraging deep integrations with AWS native services which are optimized for scale and provides a simple calendar view to find all recovery points. Clumio SecureVault Lite enables enterprises rapid recovery of Amazon EC2 instances or Amazon EBS volumes to any AWS account.

Pricing:

Backups: $0.035/GB per month

30-day minimum retention requirement

Restores: $0.04/GB



“We were searching for a backup solution for our critical Amazon EC2 and Amazon EBS data that provided air-gapped ransomware protection, as well as fast and flexible recovery in the event of a disaster,” said Jai Dalal, Senior Vice President of IT at WideOrbit. “Clumio SecureVault for Amazon EC2 and Amazon EBS met our requirements and exceeded expectations by delivering a cost-optimized, consumption-based data protection service. We finally have a solution that fits within our budget without compromising the security of our data.”

More information about Clumio SecureVault Lite pricing for Amazon EC2 and Amazon EBS is available at https://clumio.com/pricing/ . Clumio Protect is available for the protection of Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Microsoft 365, and VMware Cloud on AWS with a 30-day free trial in AWS Marketplace . Clumio SecureVault Lite will be generally available in early August.



Additional Resources

See Clumio’s upcoming webinars and events

Learn How Clumio is Reimagining Enterprise Backup

Read more about Clumio on our Blogs

Follow Clumio on Twitter

About Clumio

Clumio helps organizations simplify cloud data protection. Its secure air-gapped SaaS backup solution enables organizations to achieve ransomware protection, stringent compliance requirements, backup and restore data in minutes, and gain better visibility to optimize cloud storage costs. Join a community of passionate users and try Clumio for free today .

Clumio is a registered trademark of Clumio Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-Clumio websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Media Contact:

John McCartney

Jmac PR

john@jmacpr.com

646-280-8573