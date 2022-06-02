eHealth Exchange Surpasses 1 Billion Transactions per Month

VIENNA, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange, one of the nation’s largest health information networks connecting federal agencies and healthcare providers, announced that May 2022 marks the first month that the eHealth Exchange Hub platform surpassed 1 billion requests processed.



eHealth Exchange’s Hub provides network members with a single application programming interface (API) for connectivity. This enables members to interoperate with five federal agencies and the nation’s leading health systems, pharmacies, regional and state health information exchanges, medical groups, dialysis centers, and others to reduce information sharing expenses and complexities.

“The platform reduces the burdens of health information exchange on healthcare facilities, meaning these facilities can enhance patient-centric services easily and reliably,” said Jay Nakashima, executive director of eHealth Exchange. “After near misses for months, we are proud to have hit this important milestone and look forward to continuing to provide our network members with efficient and cost-effective interoperability.”

With 13 years of experience supporting large-scale health information exchange across a network of diverse participants, eHealth Exchange is ideally suited to be among the nation’s first Office of the National Coordinator’s (ONC’s) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) Designated Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs). This experience includes support for more than 30 different electronic medical record technologies.

“The eHealth Exchange is a proven health information network with vast experience at a national scale,” continued Nakashima. “We anticipate a seamless addition of TEFCA to the exchange for network members that choose to opt-in when it becomes available.”

About the eHealth Exchange

The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well-known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange network, which is working in 75 percent of all U.S. hospitals, is leveraged by more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) technologies and 61 regional or state health information exchanges (HIEs). Four federal agencies (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other agencies. The eHealth Exchange supports the secure exchange of the more than 120 million patient records. www.ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange