OpsRamp Now Supports More Than 2500 Integrations Across Native Monitoring Environments and External Tools

OpsRamp, the digital operations management company, now supports more than 2,500 integrations with other technologies, covering virtually every commonly used technology in MSP and enterprise IT environments. These integrations include cloud and hybrid infrastructure environments which OpsRamp monitors, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Cisco, and VMware, as well as other IT operations management tools with which OpsRamp interacts and exchanges data, such as ServiceNow, Splunk and Datadog.



This extensive integration library allows OpsRamp customers and partners to consolidate IT operations management tools at their own pace. OpsRamp can either replace legacy tools or use them as data sources in more of a manager of managers role, integrating and correlating metrics and events from multiple monitoring tools.

“OpsRamp is built to work with all of our customers’ existing point tools and hybrid IT infrastructure,” said Varma Kunaparaju, OpsRamp CEO. “Whether you are replacing legacy tools or trying to integrate your events and performance metrics with your newer cloud monitoring tools, we can support you on your journey to modernize IT operations management with AIOps. Our extensive integration support shows just how open, flexible, and extensible the OpsRamp Platform is.”

OpsRamp’s out-of-the-box integrations for many popular tools like APM suites and ServiceNow give BJ’s Wholesale Club the flexibility to keep the tools they want, yet easily enable those tools to feed alerts automatically into OpsRamp. “We have an integrate-or-replace strategy and, with any net new monitoring requirements that come up, we will use OpsRamp for the job,” said Bhaskar Rao, senior director of IT and cloud engineering at BJ’s.

OpsRamp provides integrations with tools across the modern IT ecosystem, including the following:

Applications/Application Servers: Dell, Hitachi, IBM, Microsoft, Nginx

Databases: Apache Cassandra, CockroachDB, Couchbase, IBM DB2, Microsoft SQL Server

Networks: Aruba, Brocade, Cisco, HPE, Intel, Juniper

Operating Systems: CentOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Red Hat

Virtualization: Cisco, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix, VMware

Public Cloud: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba

Storage: Dell, EMC, Hitachi, NetApp, Pure Storage

ITSM: Atlassian, Autotask, BMC, Freshservice, ServiceNow, Zendesk

SSO: Azure Active Directory, Centrify, Okta, OneLogin, PingIdentity

Monitoring/3rd Party Events: AppDynamics, Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, Prometheus, Splunk

For integrations not yet supported out-of-the-box, OpsRamp customers and partners can easily build custom integrations between OpsRamp and any tool that supports REST APIs. OpsRamp’s API developer experience supports the OpenAPI specification, an industry-standard language-agnostic interface for describing and documenting RESTful APIs. Inbound authentication between OpsRamp and integrated tools is handled by OAUTH2 and/or Webhooks.

OpsRamp’s robust and ever-growing integration ecosystem provides IT and service delivery teams with the hybrid visibility, control and service-centric AIOps they need to manage the real-time health and performance of their digital services.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com



