Unissant welcomes new Chief Data Analytics Officer

HERNDON, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant Inc., an industry leader in data and advanced analytics solutions for health and national security, welcomes Vishal Deshpande as the company’s Chief Data Analytics Officer. Vishal will be responsible for leading and establishing Unissant’s Data & Advanced Analytics technical vision, strategy, roadmap, execution, and implementation. Vishal will also lead innovation and adoption of leading-edge technologies for current and future customer needs such as AI/ML, ML Ops, DataOps and Data Mesh as well as lead development and deployment of technology assets in the data and advanced analytics domain.



With over 20 years of experience in Federal IT consulting and other large enterprises, Vishal has led successful groundbreaking teams in several Cloud Engineering, Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning projects. Prior to joining Unissant, Vishal spent three years at FI Consulting as their Senior Director of Cloud Engineering, where he developed multi-cloud environments and designed data analytics solutions and platforms for clients such as SBA, USDA FreddieMac, and FannieMae. Before that he was Senior Director, Solutions Engineering with Armedia, LLC.

“Unissant continues to expand, and we are continually bolstering our executive team with experienced and proven leaders like Vishal,” says Unissant Chairman and CEO Manish Malhotra. “Vishal brings two decades of experience identifying, designing, and delivering cloud and data enabled solutions for large enterprises specializing in data analytics and machine learning services that will prove valuable to our partners and customers as well as help us enhance and expand our service offerings.”

“I am very excited to join Unissant and contribute to developing impactful solutions on the leading edge of data and analytics technologies,” said Vishal of his new role. “It will be an honor and privilege to work with our partners throughout their entire enterprise data lifecycle journey so that decision makers have the right data to make informed and accurate business decisions.”

Vishal graduated from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, with a Master of Science degree in Computer Science and from Mumbai University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering. Vishal is also a public speaker and has spoken at AWS Re:Invent on the topic of Deep Learning and continues to work on building deep-learning models using Neural Networks with TensorFlow for pattern recognition and fraud detection.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant, Inc. (Unissant) is an award-winning Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) with experience as a prime managing large, enterprise-wide, Information Technology (IT) solutions for customers across the Health, Federal Civilian, National Security and Financial Services markets. Unissant empowers its customers and partners to implement scalable and sustainable solutions that uncover data-driven insights to improve outcomes, strengthen business systems, and achieve results. Unissant is a CMMI Maturity Level 3 company for Development & Services, ISO 9001:2015 and a, ISO 27001:2013 company. Unissant is also the recipient of various industry awards such as the FedHealthIT Innovation Award, FedHealthIT Change Agent Award, Government Project of the Year Award and most recently the ACT-IAC Innovation Award. Unissant’s headquarters are in Herndon, VA with a branch office in San Antonio, TX.

