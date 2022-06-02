Dr. Matthias Metz to become new CEO of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Matthias Metz, currently a member of the Executive Board of ZEISS Group, will move to Europe’s leading home appliance manufacturer as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management on October 1, 2022

Metz will take over the CEO role currently held on an interim basis by BSH CFO Dr. Gerhard Dambach

MUNICH, Germany, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective October 1, 2022, Dr. Matthias Metz will take over as CEO of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. In this capacity, he will be responsible for the global business of the home appliance manufacturer with more than 62,000 employees and a global production network of 40 factories worldwide. Metz is currently leading the Consumer Markets Segment at ZEISS Group and brings many years of international expertise in branded consumer business to BSH.

Dr. Christian Fischer, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BSH, says: “Matthias Metz is an experienced manager and brings a deep understanding of consumer business and technological products. We are delighted to be appointing him as CEO to the BSH Board of Management.”

At ZEISS, Metz has been a member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG and CEO of the Consumer Markets Segment since 2015, and is also responsible for the ZEISS sales and service companies in Belgium, the Netherlands, South Africa and Latin America. Additionally, he is CEO & President of the Management Board of Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, Aalen. Prior to his professional career with ZEISS Group, he held various management positions in other consumer goods companies and worked in Shanghai, China, among other places. He has a doctorate in economics and social sciences.

“I am very delighted to take on the responsibility for BSH. I am personally convinced that home appliances and supplementary digital solutions and services from BSH make an important contribution to improving the quality of life of consumers around the world," says Metz.

“We are excited to welcome Matthias Metz at BSH and in the Board of Management. We are looking forward to shaping the success of our company together in the future,” says BSH interim CEO and CFO Gerhard Dambach.

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total turnover of some EUR 15.6 billion and 62,000 employees in 2021, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes eleven well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 40 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH is a company of the Bosch Group.

