Renibus Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Announces Appointments of New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Medical Officer

Jamie Donadio appointed Chief Financial Officer and Bhupinder Singh, MD, appointed Chief Medical Officer



Appointments bring more than 40 combined years of proven leadership, clinical and commercial experience to the company

Appointments support rapid acceleration of Renibus’ clinical portfolio

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renibus Therapeutics® (“Renibus”), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal diseases, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Jamie Donadio as Chief Financial Officer, and Bhupinder Singh, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Both Mr. Donadio and Dr. Singh will report to Renibus’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Frank Stonebanks. The addition of these seasoned biotech leaders comes at a critical time, as Renibus continues to scale and develop its portfolio of products that aim to transform both the prevention and treatment of kidney disease.

“I am excited to welcome Jamie and Bhupinder to Renibus’ executive team as we look to accelerate our efforts and prepare for upcoming clinical, financial and business milestones this year,” said Stonebanks. “Renibus will benefit from their collective financial and clinical expertise, tenured leadership and strategic insights as we look to transform the cardio-renal disease treatment paradigm.”

Jamie Donadio brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience at both public and private biotech and pharmaceutical companies. He will oversee Renibus’ finance organization as the company enters a critical phase of growth and executes its clinical development strategy for lead products RBT-1, RBT-2 and RBT-3. Jamie is a seasoned biotech CFO, experienced in helping companies scale during periods of rapid growth, and brings significant experience executing public and private financing transactions. Mr. Donadio most recently served as CFO at BioTheryX, Inc., senior vice president, chief financial officer at Mirati Therapeutics and senior director of finance at Amylin Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Amylin, Jamie held finance and auditing roles at Novatel Wireless and Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Babson College.

“I am thrilled to join the Renibus management team and support the continued development of the company as it seeks to create innovative solutions to prevent and treat kidney diseases,” said Donadio.

Dr. Bhupinder Singh is a leading nephrologist, biotech board member and clinical advisor, and clinical professor in the Division of Nephrology at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. He brings more than 20 years of experience across biotech clinical development, medical affairs and clinical practice. Dr. Singh was a founder of the Southwest Kidney Institute, where he served as a member of the executive board and led various clinical and research programs. While in practice and thereafter at ZS Pharma, he led the clinical development of LOKELMA®, which is now approved for the treatment of hyperkalemia. His research work has been published in prominent medical journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Kidney International and CJASN. As Chief Medical Officer, he will lead the clinical development efforts of Renibus’ pipeline, including the ongoing Phase 2 study of RBT-1, the Phase 1/2 study of RBT-2 and the Phase 3 study of RBT-3. Dr. Singh received his medical degree from the Armed Forces Medical College, a leading medical institute in India. He is a clinical advisor to Cricket Health and a member of Renibus’ Board of Directors.

“I am excited to join Renibus Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer as we look to address critically important unmet patient needs and drive innovation in kidney care,” said Dr. Singh. “I look forward to leading Renibus’ clinical development and medical affairs teams to develop and bring to market our pipeline of promising cardio-renal clinical products.”

About Renibus Therapeutics, Inc.

Renibus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming the cardio-renal disease treatment paradigm by focusing on the prevention and treatment of kidney disease. The company’s portfolio includes RBT-1 for prevention of hospital-acquired acute kidney injury (HA-AKI), RBT-2 for treatment of chronic kidney disease, and RBT-3 for prevention of cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.Renibus.com.

Media Contact

Renibus@edelman.com

