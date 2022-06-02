CleanSpark Announces May 2022 Bitcoin Production

The Company’s bitcoin holdings increased 23%

| Source: CleanSpark, Inc. CleanSpark, Inc.

Bountiful, Utah, UNITED STATES

LAS VEGAS, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today released its unaudited bitcoin production and operations update for the calendar year-to-date ending May 31, 2022.  

Bitcoin Production & Operations Update (unaudited) 

  • May monthly production: 312 
  • Calendar year-to-date production ending May 31: 1,523 
  • Total BTC holdings as of May 31: 550 
  • Total BTC converted for operations and growth in May: 210 
  • Currently deployed fleet of over 25,000 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a hashrate over 2.5 EH/s  

The Company fully funded growth and operations through the sale of 210 bitcoins in May 2022 at an average of approximately $32,639 per BTC. Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of approximately $6.9 million. May daily BTC production reached a high of 10.69. 

About CleanSpark 

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations

Investor Relations Contact 
Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman
ir@cleanspark.com 

Media Contacts 
Isaac Holyoak 
pr@cleanspark.com 

BlocksBridge Consulting 
Nishant Sharma 
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com  

 

        








        

            

                

                    
