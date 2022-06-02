Utobo, the Simple Platform to Create, Teach, and Sell Courses Online, Just Launched a Crowdfunding Campaign on Republic

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- utobo, the simplest platform for creators to create, teach and monetize content online, has launched a crowd-investing campaign with Republic.

Founded by engineer and serial entrepreneur, Raj Sahu, utobo helps creators become an online coaching brand without any coding skills or relying on an external agency.

Since its inception in January 2021, the startup has raised $225,000, won multiple awards such as Rising Star 2021 by Financesonline, Elite 200 startups at Global Silicon Valley Pitch Competition 2021 (Also known as The World Cup of EdTech Startups).

At present, over 1,550 creators/educators from 50+ countries are using their SaaS platform. utobo's customers are calling the platform the easiest, cleanest, and fastest Learning Management System tool they have ever used.

Mr. Sahu said, "We're taking a new approach in the startup world: an open investment campaign. Instead of relying entirely on traditional Silicon Valley Capital firms, we're opening up the investment opportunity for anyone interested in owning a stake in our growing business with as little as $100 investment.

"Republic, a leading investment platform, is hosting our campaign. I'd like to invite you to check out https://republic.com/utobo."

Investors will receive perks such as utobo premium subscriptions worth $660 and branded T-Shirts, but the biggest perk is being part of the mission of crafting the future of the education system where learning will be economical, collaborative, intuitive, and fun.

As per their Republic campaign page, they will use the funding to expand in different markets and build the next product, utoboverse.

According to Mr. Sahu, "utoboverse will help creators and learners experience the physical world classroom in a virtual Metaverse. We strongly believe that the classroom in a Metaverse is the future of learning."

More information about utobo and how to invest is available at https://republic.com/utobo.

About utobo

utobo, based in Walnut, California, is the simplest platform for creators to create online courses, conduct live classes, and sell them through an auto-generated, beautifully designed e-commerce website within just 30 minutes. Hundreds of creators from over 50 countries are launching their courses using utobo without any technical knowledge. utobo's vision is to create a future of education where learning will be economical, collaborative, intuitive, and fun. To learn more, visit https://utobo.com/.

