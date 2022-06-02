Sargas hru? Compliance With Medicare CCM, PCM, and RPM Services Keeps More Patients Out of the Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare patients with chronic conditions are covered when it comes to Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principle Care Management (PCM), and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) (as defined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS) in between their doctor visits. CMS has also expressed that these services may be provided by "clinical staff external to the practice" if they are compliant with CMS guidelines. Sargas hru? is contracting with physicians to improve chronic patient care services compliant with CMS chronic care guidelines and its ONC Health IT-certified Chronic Care Management Cloud® dba hru2day platform.

Sargas hru? recently engaged PYA (https://www.hru2day.com/white-papers) to review and recognize compliance with CCM, PCM, and RPM Medicare billing rules. CCM services for Medicare patients with chronic conditions include "at least 20 minutes a month of caregiving," "personalized assistance from a dedicated health care professional who will work with you to create a care plan," and "coordination of care between your pharmacy, specialists, testing centers, hospitals, and more." CCM is covered by CPT codes 99439, 99437, 99487, 99489, 99490, and 99491. PCM is similar to CCM but is focused on patients with at least one condition that is considered "high risk" and requires at least 30 minutes covered by CPT codes 99424, 99425, 99426, and 99427. Sargas hru? is able to provide CCM, PCM, and RPM services for physicians remotely by furnishing caregivers to serve chronically ill medicare patients in between their visits to the doctor's office. Caregivers monitor and log critical health data uploaded remotely and other findings to the Sargas hru? portal for the physician to review. In essence, Sargas hru? focuses its position as an added monitoring and concierge service between patients, physicians, and pharmacies, better coordinating care for the patients that need it most.

The company strives to supplement the ultimate physician pursuit of the Triple Aim in healthcare. "At Sargas, we identified the need for patients being engaged right from the time treatment is initiated," said founder and CEO of Sargas hru? Git Patel. "We wanted to build our technology around how to keep the patient engaged with their therapy, deliver better care to the patient, and capture their symptoms right when they happen. We are managing the patient proactively, rather than the current world, which is managing in a reactive manner."

The reimbursement Medicare provides for CCM, PCM, and RPM services for physicians' offices is shared mutually with hru2day. This provides an added revenue stream to doctors' offices for Triple Aim in Healthcare.

"At Sargas, we have built everything with patients, physicians, and better healthcare in mind," Patel said.

