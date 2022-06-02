BWR Exploration Inc. Holds Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) announces that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2022, at which all matters to be considered were unanimously passed.



All directors were re-elected to the Board and management was re-appointed. Neil Novak continues to preside as President and Chief Executive Officer, while Victor (“Vic”) Hugo remains as Chief Financial Officer, George Duguay remains as Vice President, and Carmen Diges remains as Corporate Secretary. The Audit committee was re-appointed to consist of Earl Coleman as Chairman, along with Felix Lee and George Duguay. The Compensation committee was re-appointed to consist of Norman Brewster as Chairman, along with Earl Coleman.

In addition, effective June 2, 2022, 1,700,000 incentive stock options were granted to the Officers, Directors and Consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and any regulatory approval that may be required. The options are fully vested and expire five years from date of grant.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector in Canada and abroad. There are 101,442,461 shares currently issued.

