TELUS invests $10 million to roll out its PureFibre network in Chaudière-Appalaches

99 per cent of households in TELUS' territory already have access to the PureFibre network for work, education, entertainment and virtual healthcare

TELUS on track to complete its network deployments related to the Operation High Speed program by September 2022

SAINTE-MARIE, Quebec, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announces a $10 million private investment for its network infrastructure in the Chaudière-Appalaches region this year, rolling out its PureFibre network to 10 communities in Beauce-Sartigan, Bellechasse, Lotbinière, Montmagny and Nouvelle-Beauce RCMs (Regional County Municipality). The investment is paired with more than $13 million from the Canadian and Quebec governments in 2021 and 2022 as part of the Operation High-Speed program (Éclair I component). It will bridge the digital divide by fostering digital innovation in local businesses, promoting the tourism industry, attracting young workers and families, and accelerating the development of virtual services in health and education.

"Our 350 team members and ecosystem of partners in the Chaudière-Appalaches region are using technology to create a better future for citizens by bridging the digital divide with our world-class networks," says Nathalie Dionne, TELUS' Interim Vice-President, Home Solutions and Customer Excellence in Quebec. "Ninety-nine per cent of families and businesses in our Quebec territory are connected to our PureFibre network, and we continue to invest with the objective of connecting all households to high speed internet by September 2022. We also applaud the Quebec government's commitment to improving wireless coverage in our regions, with a $50 million investment in their most recent budget. Today, broadband connectivity is more than a commodity: it is necessary for our work, entertainment, education and access to improved healthcare. Most importantly, it empowers our regions to grow, fast-track their environmental transition and dynamically promote their attractions."

TELUS' investment along with the committed government support will help to initiate and advance the following projects:

Deployment of the PureFibre network to 4,500 families and businesses in the communities of Berthier-sur-Mer, Leclercville, Saint-Côme-Linière, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Joseph-des-Érables, Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Saint-Léon-de-Standon, Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Saint-Pierre-de-la-Rivière-du-Sud and Vallée-Jonction. These households will have home access to fibre optic internet, the world's fastest and most reliable internet technology. PureFibre offers ultra-fast symmetrical speeds along with nearly infinite bandwidth so everyone can work, stream, game or make video calls at the same time. It also supports the entire TELUS family of superior home products and services, which include a wide selection of connected healthcare services and advanced security, home automation and entertainment solutions.





Ongoing support for local organizations and vulnerable families in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Since 2000, TELUS and its active and retired team members have provided more than 75,000 volunteer hours and more than $950,000 in cash contributions to support local organizations, including Moisson Beauce, Maison de la Famille Nouvelle-Beauce, Parrainage Jeunesse and Fondation Richelieu Montmagny. TELUS Mobility for Good and TELUS Internet for Good programs also provide low-cost services to vulnerable youth, seniors, families and people with disabilities.



Quotes:

“I was delighted to learn that TELUS would be delivering 5G to five of our Beauce municipalities," said Richard Lehoux, Member of Parliament for Beauce . People living in rural areas shouldn't be left in the dark, when it comes to internet and cellular coverage. We need to make sure that children and small businesses have internet access and the opportunities that come with it. It's also a question of equity and public safety. That is why I wish to thank TELUS for this important step and I eagerly look forward to working with them on delivering full coverage to our entire territory."

"High speed internet is vital to our businesses' competitiveness and our residents' quality of life," says Dominique Vien, MP for Bellechasse—Les Etchemins—Lévis. "I am thrilled for the municipality of Saint-Léon-de-Standon having access to this cutting-edge technology. It will ensure a promising future."

“I am very happy for the residents and families of Leclercville and Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon,” says Jacques Gourde, MP for Lévis-Lotbinière . “They will be able to experience 5G and PureFibre thanks to TELUS investments for better connectivity.”





"I am happy to learn that TELUS is investing to build and develop 5G and PureFibre networks in our area," says Bernard Généreux, MP for Montmagny—L'Islet—Kamouraska—Rivière-du-Loup. "Improving communication speed is not only important, but vital for the families and the businesses in this district. I look forward to everyone having access to this technology as soon as possible, and it will play an important role as it rolls out."





"With the advent of remote work, and to ensure the social and economic development of Quebec's different regions, access to a high speed internet connection is essential. Nowadays, our work, classes, social contacts and even medical consultations all happen online, so all Quebec residents need access to the technologies that will allow them to take advantage of those opportunities," says Gilles Bélanger, parliamentary assistant to the Premier of Quebec for high speed internet issues. "We want a Quebec that is modern, prosperous and future-oriented, and achieving those goals would be inconceivable without quality high speed internet service. Over the past few months, thanks to our collaboration with various partners, including TELUS, we have been able to overcome a number of different challenges we've encountered and we're proud of the progress we've made."





"In the Bellechasse riding, Saint-Léon-de-Standon was one of the few municipalities that wasn't connected to TELUS fibre optic technology," says Stéphanie Lachance, MNA for Bellechasse. "The arrival of high speed Internet through the TELUS PureFibre network will give everyone access to the world's fastest technology. With this deployment, our government is achieving its goal of connecting all families in Quebec and providing them with faster upload and download speeds, even at peak hours. This service is a necessity for all Quebec residents. This digital transition will enable all of the communities affected by this change to be competitive and attractive not only in economic terms, but also in terms of their quality of life."





"Access to high speed Internet is essential to promoting development in Quebec's different regions, stimulating local economies and ensuring their ongoing vitality," says Isabelle Lecours, MNA for Lotbinière-Frontenac and parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Public Safety. "The government of Quebec is fulfilling its commitment to connect all households to high-speed Internet by September 2022. This is great news for the municipality of Leclercville, which will soon be able to rely on fast, reliable connectivity."





"Today's announcement is very important for Beauce residents' quality of life," says Luc Provençal, MNA for Beauce-Nord. "Access to high speed Internet helps to increase the competitiveness and vitality of Beauce businesses. We've counted on TELUS as a corporate and charitable partner for many years in our region. With these investments, we're fulfilling our commitment."





“Access to high speed Internet helps to increase the competitiveness and vitality of Beauce businesses. We’ve counted on TELUS as a corporate and charitable partner for many years in our region. With these investments, we’re fulfilling our commitment.” "Fibre optic has enormous potential," says Gaétan Vachon, Prefect of the Nouvelle-Beauce RCM. "High-speed connectivity will further advance our development as an economically appealing destination for everyone in our community. Our businesses and residents will have the best internet technology available for their work and entertainment needs. The communities in our RCM will be able to accelerate their digital transition and become smarter, friendlier and greener."



Ongoing investments for a better future

TELUS plans to invest $70 billion in Canada by 2026 for its network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including $11 billion in the Quebec economy, which will improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks. As part of the Operation High Speed program (Éclair I component), the Federal and Provincial governments have allocated $26 million to TELUS for broadband internet deployment to nearly 5,000 homes. TELUS' additional funding will connect an additional 25,000 families and businesses to the PureFibre network by September 2022 in the Eastern Quebec, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and Estrie regions.

The investments announced today are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release dated February 10, 2022.

