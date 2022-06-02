Latin2Latin Marketing + Communications Wins Two 2022 Telly Awards in the Social Video Category: Gold for Health & Wellness and Bronze for Social Impact

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin2Latin Marketing + Communications (L2L)'s "Por Los Nuestros," a unique integrated campaign targeting Hispanics in Kansas, received two Telly Awards: Gold in the Health & Wellness category and Bronze for the Social Impact category. This collaborative effort to get Kansas' Hispanic community vaccinated against COVID-19 was driven by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's Office and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. COVID-19 has tremendously affected society, making it more important and relevant than ever to create effective and in-culture communication, and this campaign was able to achieve that.

"We are very proud and satisfied with the 'Por Los Nuestros' campaign. Each vaccination administered is an achievement, and the campaign helped us provide access to vaccines and avoid increases in hospitalizations and deaths," affirmed Dr. Ximena Garcia, Senior Advisor to the Governor for COVID Vaccine Equity for the state of Kansas. "Hispanics were 1.5x more likely to be infected and 2.3x more at risk for hospitalizations than their counterparts. COVID-19 ravaged Hispanic communities, leaving a sense of defeat and physical fatigue. They wanted to 'get back to normal. However, misinformation, mistrust, and accessibility kept vaccination rates low."

KDHE tasked L2L to help reverse this behavior. The campaign's objective was to educate about vaccination benefits, debunk myths, and provide support to access vaccination sites. L2L relied on the analysis of data and cultural insights to implement a cohesive integrated plan. To reach the community in a culturally relevant way, far beyond the classic urban areas and traditional DMAs, L2L utilized elements and language that spoke directly and clearly to this demographic.

"Understanding the urgency of the matter, L2L worked quickly to create change. Mexican soccer legend and international celebrity Claudio Suárez 'El Emperador' accompanied the Public Relations and Grassroots team on a road trip, and made special appearances in non-traditional DMAs in South West Kansas and Wichita. Simultaneously, the production team engaged with local individuals and recorded real-life stories that became the essence of the campaign's communication strategy. A well-orchestrated use of traditional and digital channels was added to the media mix using a digital-first approach, reaching the most vulnerable groups with ease," stated Renzo Ferro, VP of Account Services & Operations.

The "Por Los Nuestros" campaign was conceived by L2L with a main objective of helping the Kansas Governor's office increase vaccination rates to 50% among Hispanic Kansans by September 2021. L2L used their proven strategic communication model E³ (Educate, Empower and Engage), to appeal to culturally relevant sentimental triggers to prompt action.

The campaign relied on poignant testimonials that affected many, leading to increased vaccinations. "Por Los Nuestros, was a campaign based on real-life testimonials with a direct call to action, and this is why it touched so many people and drove them to the decision to get vaccinated. Storytelling is such a powerful tool and, in this case, it helped us to save lives. We are grateful to all the Hispanic Kansans that shared their stories with us," added Malule Gonzalez, Creative Director and Producer.

The digital technology, implemented by L2L's partner Digo, boosted outreach thanks to proprietary first-party data and Artificial Intelligence. "L2L used Kansas Hispanic specific 'Digital Personas' that allowed us to change behaviors, debunk myths, and help KDHE get over 184,000 Hispanics in Kansas fully vaccinated by January 2022. Today, Hispanics lead vaccination rates in the state of Kansas," concluded Hernan Zungri, Sr. Sales Director at Digo Hispanic Media. To watch the full case study, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=7tLD5M9PNnY

