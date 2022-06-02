Brilliant Earth Opens 19th Showroom & First Location in Minneapolis, Minnesota

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry today announced the opening of its 19th showroom and first in the state of Minnesota. Located at 50th and France in Edina, Minnesota, this showroom is Brilliant Earth’s fourth opening in 2022 as the Company continues to execute on its omni channel expansion strategy. Brilliant Earth’s expansion of brick & mortar showrooms nationwide complements its innovative e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop for Brilliant Earth’s ethically sourced jewelry how, when and where they want, in-person or online.



“We are thrilled to open our first showroom in Minnesota and bring our joyful in-store shopping experience to the larger Minneapolis community,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, Brilliant Earth. “We were drawn to the location because we share 50th and France’s vision of creating unique and curated shopping experiences for discerning customers in a comfortable and dynamic environment. We look forward to engaging with customers in the area and sharing our distinctive designs, personalized consultations, and jewelry customization process.”

To celebrate Brilliant Earth’s arrival in the Edina community, a donation has been made via the Brilliant Earth Foundation to Feeding America - Minnesota . Feeding America - Minnesota was selected by Brilliant Earth’s employees in Edina for its efforts to end hunger and its mission to drive change through equitable access to nutritious food for all, in partnership with food banks, policymakers, supporters, and the communities throughout Minnesota. The Brilliant Earth Foundation supports local causes in its showroom communities, acting as an extension to the Company’s nationwide and global efforts. In addition to supporting supply chain and customer communities, the Brilliant Earth Foundation also aims to extend a positive impact in the greater communities where diamonds, gemstones, and precious metals are sourced. The Brilliant Earth Foundation contributes to programs focused on Responsible Sourcing, Social Impact, and Climate Action.

Located in Edina, Minnesota at 3922 West 50th Street, Brilliant Earth was drawn to this vibrant destination because of its commitment to creating a charming and inclusive neighborhood shopping experience. The showroom accepts both walk-ins and scheduled appointments, and jewelry specialists are available for one-on-one consultations supported by the brand’s optimized online experience, including product visualization, create-your-own ring and ring-stacking experiences. As Brilliant Earth targets more openings throughout the year, the Company’s showrooms continue to complement its innovative digital channels, allowing for a more seamless transition between the online and in-person shopping experience.

The Edina showroom joins Brilliant Earth’s retail locations in key markets including: Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C. For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 19 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.