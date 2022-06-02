Another Big Name Signing for Sportsbet.io as Cassper Nyovest Joins the Team

TALLINN, Estonia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for hits including Siyathandana, Cassper Nyovest signs on an initial two-year deal where he will help showcase the money-can't-buy experiences Sportsbet.io users regularly enjoy.

Cassper Nyovest, Global Ambassador for Sportsbet.io, said:

"I bet at Sportsbet.io not only because I can use crypto, but also because no other site treats its players better. I'm excited to work closely with the team to showcase the bonuses and promotions on offer. This is the start of something big."

VIP Prizes

Players who join Cassper Nyovest at Sportsbet.io can bet on thousands of sporting events around the world, and get the chance to land special prizes like VIP trips to Premier League matches.

Albert Climent, Head of Africa at Sportsbet.io, said:

"Welcome to the Sportsbet.io team, Cassper Nyovest. You are a legend of African hip hop and, like us, you're always a step ahead of the competition. We're looking forward to welcoming Cassper's fans from around the world to our community, where fun, fast and fair betting is only a click away."

The signing of Cassper Nyovest completes a hat-trick of hip hop legends at Sportsbet.io, after King Kaka and Tekno Miles both joined the team earlier this year.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provide an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io

Sportsbet.io Socials

Website | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Claudia

Contact Email: press@yolo.com

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment