Devo Launches New Security Research Team to Accelerate Innovation and Protection for Organizations

English Spanish

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced a newly established team of security researchers and data scientists to form Devo SciSec. With Chief Technical Officer Gunter Ollmann at the helm, SciSec will bring together threat research, advanced data science, and machine learning expertise to enable organizations to preemptively detect and mitigate entire classes of threats.



As a result of inadequate repeatable threat management methodologies and the continually changing and expanding threat landscape, security teams struggle to stay ahead of threat actors. Compounding this, security operations centers (SOCs) can’t find and retain the talent they need to effectively adapt their security defenses. The SciSec team is set out to assist Devo customers by revolutionizing threat research and providing them with actionable intelligence and security content. Devo SciSec arms customers with expert-built detections, investigation tactics, and security analytics ​to complement analysts’ skill sets and greatly improve SOC efficacy.

“Security has historically been treated as an art and not a science, which has made approaches to threat protection very reactionary and more like firefighting, rather than a proactive activity. This instantly puts organizations at a disadvantage,” said Gunter Ollmann, CTO at Devo. “Devo SciSec hopes to change how we fundamentally approach threat research by providing collective intelligence built by data scientists that forecasts a global view of threats and adversaries, paired with optimal response strategies.”

The addition of SciSec lends itself to the autonomous SOC, a concept introduced by the company last month when announcing the acquisition of AI-powered threat hunting company Kognos . The autonomous SOC establishes complete visibility, automation, analytics, and open access to community expertise and content to enable the SOC to eliminate the repetitive manual tasks that lead to analyst burnout and SOC inefficiency. SciSec plays a key part in arming Devo with the insights that help security teams work smarter.

Since its formation, SciSec has used their innovative approaches to deliver several value-adding capabilities for Devo customers.

MITRE ATT&CK Adviser: this new application developed by SciSec enables customers to operationalize the MITRE ATT&CK matrix to identify detection and data sources coverage gaps.

Continuous content delivery: Customers have access to an ever expanding set of hundreds of use-case, technology specific, and emerging threat detections.

Adversary Simulation: SciSec created AdSim, an open-source project, which crafts attack scenarios to run simulations and test cybersecurity defenses, AdSim is used to validate and ensure efficacy of new detection content.



The launch of SciSec coincides with Devo’s announcement of $100 million in Series F funding at a valuation of $2 billion, led by Eurazeo.

The Devo SciSec team will be in attendance at the 2022 RSA Conference, June 6-9. For more information visit here , or come by booth #3241.

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

Devo PR Contact:

Shannon Todesca

shannon.todesca@devo.com

+1 (781) 797-0898