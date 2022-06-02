The remaining stabilised securities of AB “Ignitis grupė” have been sold in the market

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 2 June 2022 the stabilisation manager (Swedbank AB, publ) has sold in the market the remaining stabilised securities of the Group which were owned by the stabilisation manager after it acquired them during the stabilisation post the initial public offering (IPO) of the Group and which were not acquired by the Group. Under this one-off transaction, 105,202 shares or 0.14% of the total securities of the Group were sold at market price to a single investor in a single transaction.

It must be noted that the stabilisation manager has not benefited from the securities being sold in the market. After selling the securities, the stabilisation manager no longer holds any securities of the Group and, thus, there will be no further transactions related to the stabilisation.

The Group announced previously ( link ) that, during the acquisitions of securities concluded in December 2021 and April 2022, the Group acquired the majority of the stabilised securities (1,894,797 shares or 2.6% of the total securities of the Group).

The Group reminds that, during the stabilisation, 10.0% (1,999,999 shares) of the securities issued during the IPO of the Group, or 2.7% of the total Group’s securities, were acquired by the stabilisation manager. You can find more information about the stabilisation that occurred after the IPO on pp. 6–7 of the notification on the convening of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 8 March 2022 ( link ).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076







