BinaryX Announces RhinoX NFT Collection, Sets Sale on June 6

Singapore, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The series draws inspiration from the ‘soulbound’ items in the World of Warcraft universe. Moreover, it adopts a similar approach by bounding the NFTs to their holder's interactions. As a result, they become one-of-a-kind genuinely.

Rh!noX soulbound token holders will enjoy several benefits, including access to new GameFi tokens and NFTs on the BNB chain. Also, they will gain exclusive access to beta tests for games, NFT whitelists, DeFi projects, and unsecured credit loans.

The project will use an on-chain behavioral analysis system to grade every Rh!noX Soulbound token and track the actions of users on the BNB chain. This process will generate a credit score to determine how many perks and benefits an Rh!noX NFT holder will obtain.

BinaryX will apply Fair Dutch Auction to Rh!noX sale, which will start on June 6 at 12:00 UTC. Participants will have to prepare at least 13 BNX and gas fees to be eligible for the event.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is the company behind the play-to-earn games CyberDragon and CyberArena, both running on the BNB chain. The project began as a decentralized derivative trading system before expanding to GameFi and the Metaverse. One of its games, CyberDragon, is a dual-token fantasy RPG game. Players can recruit heroes from the Cyber Series NFT with $BNX and battle dungeons to earn $GOLD.

BinaryX's governance token, $BNX, serves as a medium of exchange for the platform. $BNX tokens are useful in many game functions and platform services, such as recruiting heroes and marketplace transactions. Furthermore, all $BNX holders can participate in the project’s DAO and vote on important issues concerning the project’s development.

As of June 2022, $BNX is the 8th largest GameFi project on the BNB chain by token holders. Also, it is the 4th most-traded Metaverse project by volume. $BNX is listed on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXc Global, Bitrue, PancakeSwap, and more!

You can find out more about the project, its features, and its community at the links below:

