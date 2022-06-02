CEA Industries Subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies, to Exhibit at Upcoming June and July Conferences

Louisville, Colorado, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, and a subsidiary of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), today announced its participation in the upcoming trade conferences listed below:



CWCBE, New York, NY, June 2-4: Surna is exhibiting at booth 434. Meet with leading exhibitors and find the latest products, technologies, and services while networking and forming new business collaborations.



Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit, Brooklyn, NY, June 23-24: This event gathers the world’s leading growers, retailers, investors, seed companies and technology providers in the CEA industry to meet, network and cultivate new commercial partnerships. Brandy Keen, Surna Co-founder and Senior Technical Advisor, will join the panel, “Driving Profitability and Sustainability through Greater Energy Efficiency” at 11:30 a.m. EST, June 23 rd . Tony McDonald, CEA Industries Chairman and CEO as well as Jon Kozlowski, Surna’s VP of Sales, will also be attending. Surna is exhibiting at booth 20.



NeCann, Burlington, VT, June 25-26: At this event, businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, patients, advocates, and consumers can connect, learn, and grow. Surna is exhibiting at booth 406.



CannaOne, Biloxi, MS, July 7-9: Surna will be present for one of the only events scheduled this year in this upcoming medical cannabis market. Surna is exhibiting at booth 104.



CannaCon, Detroit, MI, July 22-23: Join us in Detroit while we network with entrepreneurs who are building a bold cannabis industry. Surna is exhibiting at booth 837.



“We are excited to meet face to face with current and potential clients in these established and emerging markets,” said Jamie English, Surna’s Vice President of Marketing Communications. “We are delighted to exhibit at these events and join the panel discussion about profitability and sustainability in CEA at the Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit. We look forward to developing new partnerships, building on our current relationships, and increasing brand awareness for our array of products and services in the indoor cannabis and agtech food markets.”

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

