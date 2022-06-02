Jamf Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment

MINNEAPOLIS, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, has again been named a leader in IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US48325222 , May 2022). IDC MarketScape uses in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments to measure market competitors, their offerings and services and helps users make informed technology decisions. This report evaluated vendors across the Apple device management market solely.

Apple’s momentum in the enterprise continues to grow, and organizations are increasingly looking for partners that have the technology they need to manage and secure their Apple-first organization. Jamf recently announced it serves more than 62,000 customers worldwide, and is running on more than 27 million devices. This year, it announced same-day support for Apple spring operating systems, and continues to roll out revolutionizing workflows for things like Application Lifecycle for Mac , bring-your-own-device programs , a comprehensive endpoint and network security platform built for Apple and more. Late last year, it announced it had already deployed over 1 million Macs powered by the M1 family of chips, and that it helped customers reduce time spent on ongoing device management by 90% and remediating security vulnerabilities by 70%.

“This year, we celebrate Jamf’s 20th year helping organizations succeed with Apple,” said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. “Jamf’s purpose is to empower people by simplifying work. We help organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust through being the only provider of complete management and security solutions for the fastest growing platform in the commercial market that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. We are proud to be named a Leader in IDC MarketScape’s second vendor assessment for this market.”

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .