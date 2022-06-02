a.i. solutions® Named 2021 NASA Agency Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year

LANHAM, Md., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a.i. solutions® has been named the Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the Agency's 2021 Small Business Industry Awards (SBIA) program.

This award recognizes the high quality of the company's ongoing work at Kennedy Space Center (KSC), where a.i. solutions' engineers and technicians provide support to NASA's Launch Services Program (LSP). It is one of four awards given annually in contractor categories among companies nominated by each of NASA's individual flight centers and research labs. The other three Agency award categories are Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year, Small Business Subcontractor of the Year, and Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year. The award marks the second receipt of the accolade for a.i. solutions, who had previously been a recipient of the award in 2018, as well as a recipient of the 2018 NASA KSC Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year, and in recent history, was the recipient of the 2014 NASA Agency Small Business Prime Contractor Award for its work at NASA KSC and the 2010 NASA Agency Small Business Prime Contractor Award for its work at Goddard Space Flight Center.

"It is a remarkable honor to receive this award from NASA for the challenging and innovative work our team is performing," said Robert Sperling, a.i. solutions' President and CEO. "At a.i. solutions, our dedication to fostering an engaged workforce and a culture where our team members can thrive is truly exemplified in moments such as these."

The SBIA program, managed by NASA's Office of Small Business Programs, recognizes outstanding contractors that support NASA in achieving its mission. The awards acknowledge exceptional performances on NASA contracts, responsiveness to customer requirements, and innovative solutions to challenging problems.

Founded in 1996, a.i. solutions provides an engaged workforce that delivers innovative products and services that enable access to space and ensure national security. a.i. solutions' services and products span mission engineering and technology, mission systems assurance, launch services, FreeFlyer® astrodynamics software, and other customizable space software applications. For additional information, please visit ai-solutions.com and check out @ai_sol on Twitter.

