GEON® Performance Solutions Acquires Cary Compounds, LLC

WESTLAKE, Ohio, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEON Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development, and manufacture of performance polymer solutions, announced today the acquisition of Cary Compounds, LLC, based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

"The Cary name has long been synonymous with quality and high-end formulas dating back to Mr. Ken Cary who started the business in 1999. Charlie Cary and the team have built on that reputation in the wire and cable industry, with exceptional formulary, customer service and manufacturing expertise as its key differentiators," said GEON CEO Tracy Garrison. "We look forward to using that same personalized service that our Cary customers value as we introduce an expanded portfolio of highly engineered polymer solutions offered by GEON."

"We have been watching GEON expand and evolve in the marketplace and are pleased the tradition of quality and excellence built by the Cary team will now live on in GEON," said owner Charlie Cary. "This is an exciting day for wire and cable manufacturers and our employees, who will enjoy a strong competitive advantage with GEON's strong culture and global leadership position."

GEON will consolidate the Cary assets into its manufacturing campuses to best service the geographic needs of its customers.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development, and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & construction, electronics, healthcare, transportation, wire & cable and more. GEON Performance Solutions has 1,000 global associates and 11 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in a western suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm seeks to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $15 billion annually, employs more than 20,000 people globally, and operates 191 plants in 32 countries. The firm currently has approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit skcapitalpartners.com.

