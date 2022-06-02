Oxygen Forensics Leads the Industry With Innovative Features in New Release

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version of the all-in-one digital forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.5. This version dramatically enhances mobile data extraction with several new features, implements support for additional computer artifacts, and introduces a way to acquire addresses from geo coordinates.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.5 adds a new extraction method to its mobile forensic tool belt. With the new iOS Agent utility, investigators will be able to extract more evidence than previously accessible with other iOS extraction methods, allowing them to build a more robust case. Additionally, this new method has the capacity to support more device models than other extraction methods.

Oxygen Forensics continues its innovation by introducing a new feature for Android devices, Selective Chat Extraction. Starting with Viber and Telegram, investigators will be granted the option to extract specific private or group chats, significantly reducing extraction time in circumstances when full app extractions are not necessary and maximizing productivity in the investigative process. With several newly supported mobile applications, Oxygen Forensics leads the industry with a total number of supported app versions now exceeding 30,800.

In computer forensics, Oxygen Forensics expands artifact support in their popular KeyScout tool. Investigators will now have the ability to import and parse several new types of computer images, allowing them to gather more digital evidence faster and more efficiently. It is also now possible to extract OneDrive data on Windows and macOS, granting investigators access to private and deleted data, thus contributing to bringing more visibility to digital evidence.

Leveraging innovative built-in AI technology, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.5 introduces a feature that conveniently allows investigators to acquire physical point addresses from geo coordinates. Investigators can save time by pinpointing addresses directly on Oxygen Forensics' solution and deliver actionable intelligence in a case.

With a new method of mobile extraction, access to more computer images, and enhanced support for geo coordinates, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.5 places heavy emphasis on innovation and agility in the introduction of new features. CEO Lee Reiber, on Oxygen Forensics' push to exceed expectations with every release, stated, "It's no secret how quickly criminals and technology advance and adapt in this industry. If we don't do everything we can to give our customers state-of-the-art solutions, we aren't doing our part." With one industry-leading release after another, investigators can look to Oxygen Forensics to deliver the latest, most relevant, and efficient tools in digital forensics and incident response.

For a full list of 14.5 updates, click here

CONTACT:

Cristian Rojas

Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

cristian.rojas@oxygen-forensic.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.