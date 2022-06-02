ECG Devices Market to Reach US$ 11.6 Bn by 2031; Substantial Use by Hospitals and ASCs Propelling Enormous Revenues: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for ECG devices for assessing and diagnosing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has grown steadily worldwide. Advancements in ECG monitoring systems have spurred the product penetration in various healthcare settings including clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and hospitals. The global ECG devices market is projected to advance at CAGR of 7.3% during 2022–2031.



Pressing need to control and prevent CVDs in a rapidly aging populations in several countries are enriching growth opportunities in ECG devices. An in-depth TMR study on growth prospects for ECG devices found that a spate of randomized clinical trials have helped a number of ECG devices manufacturers to capture new revenue streams in ECG devices market. Products equipped with wearable continuous monitoring has opened a new avenue for cardiac monitoring.

Growing popularity of mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) services rests on the growing awareness of the advantages of advanced ECG devices workflow. Advancements in methods of cardiac monitoring have paved the way to new capabilities of at-home ECG devices. Medtech companies in global market for ECG devices thus are keen on expanding digitally enabled monitoring solutions, increasingly for self-monitoring.

Request Brochure of ECG Devices Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61827

Key Findings of ECG Devices Market Study

Extensive Use of ECG Devices in Hospitals Steer Revenue Growth: Rise in number of patients seeking ECG monitoring procedures is a key trend that has spurred the revenue growth for players in the ECG devices market. The hospital segment has been the leading end user, with enormous demand for electrocardiograms in their cardiology units. An uptick in demand for cardiovascular procedures in hospitalized patients has boosted the revenue growth for medica instrumentation companies in ECG devices market.





Rise in number of patients seeking ECG monitoring procedures is a key trend that has spurred the revenue growth for players in the ECG devices market. The hospital segment has been the leading end user, with enormous demand for electrocardiograms in their cardiology units. An uptick in demand for cardiovascular procedures in hospitalized patients has boosted the revenue growth for medica instrumentation companies in ECG devices market. Demand for Products to Rise in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): Increased preference of ambulatory surgical centers among patients has underpinned abundant lucrative avenues for companies in the ECG devices market. They have gathered traction for providing cost-effective care to patients and individuals looking for ambulatory cardiac/telemetry monitoring. Growing R&D activities on ambulatory ECG monitoring systems is likely to pave the way to new revenue streams. The need for ASCs for availing real-time system for health monitoring in emergency care settings is a key underpinning for the vast revenue possibilities in the segment during the forecast period.





Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on ECG Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=61827

ECG Devices Market: Key Drivers

The high morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) globally is a key driver for the need for constant ECG monitoring. CVDs of note have been found by the WHO as the leading cause of death, notably in the EU and the U.S. The mounting concerns have propelled the evolution of the ECG devices market.

Growing trend of proactive healthcare in adults is a key trend bolstering the prospects of the ECG devices market. Advancements in wearable have boosted the capabilities of portable ECG monitoring systems.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of ECG Devices Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=61827

ECG Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America has remained as remarkably lucrative region in the ECG devices market, and the TMR study estimated its share to be nearly 40% in 2021. Profitable opportunities are expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031. High sales of ECG devices by leading manufacturers have catalyzed the expansion of revenue of the North America ECG devices market.

Asia Pacific ECG devices market is projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR amounting to 8.2% during the forecast period. Rise in number of older adults, especially due to rapidly aging population in Japan, China, and India, has steered the revenue potential.

ECG Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the ECG devices market are Mindray, CompuMed, Inc., SCHILLER AG, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and GE Healthcare.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=61827

ECG Devices Market Segmentation

Technology Resting ECG Systems Holter Monitor Stress ECG Systems Event Monitor Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

End-user Hospitals Specialized Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others







Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market: The aging population is increasing the number of people with cardiovascular disease, which is likely to bolster growth of the global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market.

Smart Medical Devices Market: The smart medical devices market is significantly driven by the rise in geriatric population and growing need for these devices in injury rehabilitation. The increase in chronic illnesses is also a significant factor responsible for rising sales of smart medical devices.

Ultrasound Gels Market: Rise in healthcare expenditure, and surge in adoption of therapeutic ultrasound, which needs medical grade gels to treat musculoskeletal injuries are key factors that are projected to drive the ultrasound gels market during the forecast period.

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market: Rise in demand for prolonged ECG monitoring & self-care management and increase in burden of cardiovascular diseases drive the need of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices.

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Rise in government funding to create awareness about cardiovascular disorders and its prevention, shift of population towards preventive healthcare, and investments in research and development of advanced diagnostic devices are the key drivers in the global cardiac holter monitor market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing market research reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200,

Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com