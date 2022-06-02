Clutch Joins Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect Program

AMBLER, Pa., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clutch, one of the leading customer data, marketing and NextGen Loyalty Platforms, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ISV Connect program with the launch of three deeply integrated loyalty and marketing solutions. The Clutch suite of rapidly deployable applications cater to the entire Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem, giving Marketing, Sales and Commerce customers the ability to grow revenue through individualized loyalty programs and more relevant marketing.

Using Clutch's real-time integration to Dynamics 365, Microsoft customers can access and use more data than ever before, empowering them to provide the kind of one-to-one marketing that consumers expect.

"The $5 billion dollar market for customer loyalty management is about more than retaining existing customers," said Ned Moore, CEO of Clutch, "it's about creating individualized experiences, shifting consumer behavior, and driving more revenue over time. Integrating our platform with Microsoft's best-of-breed technology is a huge milestone for us; we are thrilled to expand the impact of our solutions!"

The Clutch advantage is twofold. First, the platform can ingest and use any type of online and offline data, providing the currency for highly personalized marketing at scale. Second, machine learning and automation work behind the scenes to make faster, better marketing decisions that optimize marketing spend and increase customer lifetime value.

"With these Dynamics 365 integrations, Clutch offers a unique, innovative solution to organizations around the world that focuses on loyalty and marketing solutions," said Toby Bowers, General Manager for Business Applications at Microsoft.

"Microsoft welcomes Clutch into the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem and will offer its customer data, marketing and NextGen Loyalty Platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners," said Toby Bowers, General Manager for Business Applications at Microsoft.

Clutch Loyalty for Dynamics 365 Marketing, Sales and Commerce as well as a Business Intelligence Connector tool are certified and available via Microsoft AppSource.

Clutch's Integrated Customer Data and Marketing platform delivers customer intelligence and personalized engagements for brands to identify, understand and motivate each segment of their customer base. Clutch offers solutions for loyalty, CDP, offer management, stored value and marketing orchestration that use embedded machine learning to increase the value of each customer. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, Clutch's solutions impact 500 brands and over 65 million consumers across the globe. For more information visit www.clutch.com.

