Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI) Appoints New CEO

SHERIDAN, WY, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) proudly announces the company has appointed Chris Swartz as new Chief Executive Officer effective June 2nd, 2022. Mr. Robert Munck, former CEO, states, “Mr. Swartz brings experience from three important business sectors that make him the ideal candidate to lead Rodedawg. Mr. Swartz has led successful licensed California marijuana businesses, completed over 1,000 real estate transactions, and is a current partner in hemp farms in Oregon and California.”

Mr. Swartz has had a successful career in both cannabis and real estate for the last 20 years due to his drive and determination to persevere in markets that intimidate others. Most recently, Mr. Swartz has been a part of multiple successful licensed marijuana companies ranging from cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, brand development, and dispensary build-outs. As a seasoned cannabis and hemp businessman, Mr. Swartz brings with him relationships and existing partnerships that are acquisition targets for Rodedawg’s growth.

Mr. Swartz is goal oriented in both his business and personal life. He has helped start several successful companies (some in other industries to help foster his creativity), and along the way has raised a family with his wife and their three children (and three dogs). He has earned a brown belt in jiu jitsu, a sport he loves for both its physical and mental challenges, as well as completed two marathons and three triathlons, including the Ironman. Mr. Swartz is an avid surfer, having been a Huntington Beach native for most of his life, and has traveled to some of the most sought after surf spots in South America and the South Pacific. Chris approaches cannabis development and real estate with the passion he approaches everything else, and that is what ultimately has led to his success. During the economic crisis, Chris helped found and operate Charis Financial, a company that helped facilitate over 1,100 short-sale transactions in just a few short years. He was able to achieve this with an extensive understanding of residential real estate and its relationship to federal banking.

Mr. Swartz states, “Our goal for the next six months at Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. is as follows:

To generate profitable revenue streams from our management services and relationships within the industry Launch Rodedawg Branded and Licensed Cannabis & CBD products nationally Cancel over 85 Million Common Shares Enhance shareholder communication with transparent and frequent updates.

Mr. Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc., concludes, “We also want our shareholders to know that no reverse split is planned, and we are seeking to obtain a name and symbol change.”



About Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSLI) We are a premium cannabis industry service focused on providing management services, acquisitions and restructuring assets throughout the regulated California cannabis market. We are a trusted partner and resource to licensed cultivation, distributors, manufacturers, and retail dispensaries. The Transfer Agent has verified the share structure has remained unchanged with 181,273,769 outstanding common shares and 8,597,306 common shares in the Float. Also note, the company Twitter address is https://twitter.com/RWGImerger .

About Critical Solutions, Inc.

Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSLI) is a diversified holding company and the parent company of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: RWGI) and Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: UVSS). Critical Solutions, Inc. acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies. To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at http://CriticalSolutionsInc.com/ .

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/CSLI_Solutions

Contact Information:

Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.

1-800-793-0355

ir@RWGIMerger.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Rodedawg International Industries, Inc.