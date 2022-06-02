Paul Evans Joins Risk Strategies National Entertainment Practice

Brings three decades of specialty expertise in sports, entertainment and contingency related risk

BOSTON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Paul Evans has joined the firm as an executive vice president in its national entertainment practice.

An industry veteran with almost 30 years’ experience, Evans joins from Marsh LLC’s hospitality, media & entertainment industry practice where he worked on all aspects of insurable risk, product and market development, and account service delivery. Originally from London, he led the UK and European sports, media & entertainment practice at HSBC Insurance Brokers prior to Marsh. At Risk Strategies, Evans will primarily focus on advertising, content production and contingency business.

“We’re thrilled that Paul has chosen to join the Risk Strategies family,” said Bob Dubraski, Chief Growth Officer. “Paul has a very strong specialty background and will be a great addition to the Entertainment Practice team.”

Evans’ expertise ranges from film, television, advertising, adverse weather, prize indemnity, brand reputational risk, and contingent terrorism, to global liability, over redemption, contractual bonus, and event cancellation insurance products. “Paul’s deep entertainment industry experience will be of immediate and great benefit to our clients,” said John Hamby, Risk Strategies entertainment practice leader.

“As someone who has worked exclusively in sports, media and entertainment insurance for three decades, I saw in Risk Strategies a true specialty brokerage where I could work collaboratively with other specialists to create effective solutions for complex client challenges,” said Evans. “I’m excited to join the Risk Strategies team.”

A member of the Chartered Insurance Institute, Evans is a licensed property & casualty broker in the state of New Jersey and holds non-resident license held in all other US States.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Account Executive

rsc@matternow.com

518-937-3720