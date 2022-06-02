Barbara (Barb) Carson Joins the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families as Managing Director of Programs and Services; IVMF Plans for a Washington, D.C. Expansion

Syracuse, New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) announced today Barbara (Barb) Carson will join the Institute as Managing Director of Programs and Services. In this role, Carson will lead the IVMF’s expansive portfolio of career training, educational, and care coordination programs, which taken together serve and impact more than 20,000 servicemembers, veterans, and military family members each year. Carson will also provide leadership and operational oversight of the IVMF’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, planned to open later this summer.

Prior to joining the IVMF, Carson was a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) and spent nearly a decade in leadership roles at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Most recently Carson served as the Deputy Associate Administrator for the Office of Disaster Assistance, responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating the SBA’s disaster loan program throughout the nation. Previously, Barb served as the SBA’s Deputy Associate Administrator for Government Contracting and Business Development where she advocated to increase small business contracting opportunities in federal agencies, and led SBA federal procurement programs including 8(a), HUBZone, Woman-Owned Small Business, and All Small Mentor Protégé programs. Carson also previously served as the SBA’s Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development, responsible for programs, policy, and advocacy on behalf of the nation’s veteran-owned business community.

Carson’s connection to the military-connected community is personal and longstanding. Barb is a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve (USAFR), most recently assigned to the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Office of Public Affairs. Her service spans 25 years as an active-duty and reserve officer, and her experience includes nuclear command and control and public affairs assignments across the United States, Japan, and Europe. In addition, Barb is also a military spouse. Her husband is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot also with over 25 years of service, and together they are the parents of newly enlisted Airman Basic Carson, Utah Air National Guard.

“Barb is widely respected across the veteran’s community, and she has been a longtime friend and contributor to the work and mission of the IVMF. We’re fortunate for the opportunity to bring her leadership and experience to our team, as we work to expand the scope, scale, and impact of our programs,” said Michael Haynie, Ph.D., vice chancellor for Strategic initiatives and Innovation and executive Director of the IVMF. “Importantly, Barb joins our team at a time when the IVMF is preparing and planning for a significantly expanded presence in Washington, D.C. that will include – later this summer – opening a fulltime office and operating location in the Nation’s Capital. Barb is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, and her experiences as an active-duty service member, veteran, military spouse, reservist, and military parent will enhance all we do to empower those who have served and their families.

Carson says “It is my honor to join the IVMF team and continue my service to the military-connected community, leading an effort to deliver programs and services worthy of their accomplishments and potential. The men and women who volunteer to serve, as well as their families, have earned every opportunity to continue to lead and thrive in their lives after military service, and deserve our continued support.”

Since the D’Aniello Institute’s founding eleven years ago, IVMF’s high-quality and no-cost career skills training, business ownership programs, and care-coordination services have engaged and impacted more than 170,000 transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. For more information, please visit ivmf.syracuse.edu.

About

Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) was founded in 2011, as a partnership between Syracuse University and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Headquartered on the campus of Syracuse University and located in the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building at the Syracuse University National Veteran Resource Center, the IVMF was founded as higher-education’s first interdisciplinary academic institute singularly focused on advancing the lives of the nation's military, veterans, and their families. The IVMF team designs and delivers class-leading training programs and services to the military-connected community, in support of the transition from military to civilian life and beyond. Each year, more than 20,000 servicemembers, veterans, and family members engage IVMF programs and services, which are provided at no cost to participants. The IVMF’s programmatic efforts are informed by the Institute’s sustained and robust data collection, research, and policy analysis team and infrastructure. The Institute’s work in on behalf of the military-connected community is made possible by gifts and grants from individuals and corporations committed to those who served in America's armed forces and their families. For more information, please visit ivmf.syracuse.edu

