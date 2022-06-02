Selah House Outpatient Eating Disorder Treatment Clinic Opens in Columbus, Ohio

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey"), nationally recognized for eating disorder and mental health disorder treatment, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Eating Disorder clinic, Selah House Outpatient - Columbus, an eating disorder treatment center for adolescents and adults of all genders, ages 16 and older. This is the fourth Selah House Outpatient location and the second location in Ohio.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD):

9% of the U.S. population, or 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.

10,200 deaths each year are the direct result of an eating disorder.

Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdoses.

Selah House Outpatient - Columbus addresses a prevalent need by providing individualized eating disorder treatment and multiple levels of care through partnering with clients, their families, and clinical teams to design treatment plans that provide a successful pathway to recovery.

"Odyssey has had a presence in Ohio for many years and we've seen a growth in the need for clinically excellent eating disorder care," said Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "The pandemic has caused the rate of both adolescents and adults with an eating disorder to increase and we're proud to continue to invest in helping those get the treatment needed for lasting recovery."

To meet this demand, Selah House Outpatient - Columbus offers customized care and evidence-based therapies designed to meet each client's specific clinical needs and unique goals. The Columbus location leverages the best clinical practices to deliver a robust partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient (IOP), and virtual intensive outpatient program (V-IOP). The Columbus clinic is currently in-network with several insurance providers and offers clients flexibility with multiple payment options.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

