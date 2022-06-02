Whirl-Pak® Joins Filtration Group

CHICAGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, has acquired Whirl-Pak®, a leading provider of sterilized sampling and testing solutions, including its line of write-on, stand-up, filter and other specialty single-use sterilized sampling bags and accessories. Whirl-Pak® is globally recognized for best-in-class quality and is routinely specified as the sterilized sampling and testing brand of choice by industry and regulatory standards. Customers worldwide in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, water and contract testing end markets trust Whirl-Pak® for their sampling and testing labs.

The addition of Whirl-Pak® will expand Filtration Group's innovative offerings in food safety, pharmaceuticals and other mission-critical life sciences applications, furthering its mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive.

"We are excited to add the Whirl-Pak® team, product line and global customer base to further expand our solution set and drive our mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive," said Filtration Group CEO Tim McCarty. "Whirl-Pak® is a fantastic addition to this group."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Whirl-Pak® team to Filtration Group. Their fanatical focus on customers and differentiated position with a market-leading product line that serves mission-critical applications is a wonderful fit," said Rob Carpio, Group President, Filtration Group Life Sciences. "This is a trusted brand that leading life sciences customers rely on every day, and we look forward to working with the entrepreneurial team at Whirl-Pak®."

About Whirl-Pak®

Whirl-Pak® is a leader in sterilized sampling and testing, delivering trusted solutions that ensure sampling and testing results of the highest integrity. Serving mission-critical applications across end-markets including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, water and contract testing, Whirl-Pak®'s innovative design features are trusted by end users around the world. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, for over 60 years Whirl-Pak® has pursued its mission of making the world a safer place - one sample at a time. Please visit Whirl-Pak® at www.whirl-pak.com.

About Filtration Group

Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, is on a mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive by providing mission-critical filtration solutions that are designed to enable advanced healthcare capabilities, provide clean air, and drive productivity. Filtration Group partners with a diverse set of customers across a broad spectrum of life sciences, indoor air quality and industrial applications. Our global workforce is united by an entrepreneurial culture centered on trust, in which our leaders exhibit a bias for action. We serve our customers from 165 locations in 27 countries. Visit www.filtrationgroup.com and www.madison.net to learn more.

