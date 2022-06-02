Leadership Announcement for Hampton Enterprises

LINCOLN, Neb., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hampton Way continues as they say, because relationships really do matter. Hampton Enterprises recently announced a strategic leadership restructure to enhance and streamline how the company is managed in day-to-day operations. In support of this new segment structure, Hampton announced key presidential appointments, resulting in two tenured employees co-leading the charge to carry out the company's vision. Michelle Keogh and Scott Lockard have recently been promoted to Hampton Enterprises Properties and Construction presidents.

Hampton's two distinct, independent, and complementing service lines have worked together, bringing comprehensive commercial construction and trusted property management to the greater Lincoln area for almost 75 years.

Michelle Keogh, reaching a 21-year benchmark with Hampton Enterprises, has been a driving force behind the development and property management segment of the company. Her leadership style and extensive experience have contributed to the success of a team comprised of property managers, leasing professionals, maintenance technicians, and landscape specialists. "I look forward to continuing to lead Hampton and all the people who help make us successful. I am also eager to take on new responsibilities as president. We have some exciting things to share with our community in the upcoming months," shares Keogh.

Scott Lockard has been a key leader for Hampton Enterprises, contributing to the successes of the construction division for nearly 15 years. He has developed a reputation for excellence and building a strong team to execute new construction and renovation projects. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the years I have been a part of Hampton and the relationships that we have built. I appreciate how we do business and the quality of the projects we consistently build. I take pride in work done well and the long list of repeat customers that we have. We have a great team of people who understand who we are and how we want to treat our customers. To us, relationships really do matter," explains Lockard.

Keogh and Lockard serve as a unified team, offering 57 years of combined experience in their industries. "Michelle and Scott's contributions to this company have been monumental, and their promotions are a natural evolution for Hampton," says Bruce Hocking, Chairman of Hampton's Board of Directors.

The presidential partnership has big plans for the future, with an exciting project on the horizon in southeast Lincoln.

Hampton Enterprises is a comprehensive commercial construction, real estate, and property management company. They offer general contracting, construction management, property management, leasing, and development. To learn more about Hampton Enterprises, visit Hampton1.com or contact the home office at 402.489.9287.

Related Images











Image 1: Michelle Keogh, President of Properties; Scott Lockard, President of Construction









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment