Roadtrippers Announces Growth Milestone of 35 Million Trips and 24 Billion Miles Planned Through Its Application

CHICAGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning tool that helps roadtrippers turn their trips into adventures, has announced two major growth milestones: 35 million trips and 24 billion miles planned through its application. The brand cites its continued focus on introducing unique road trip experiences through innovative trip planning technology and the ongoing popularity of road-based travel as the catalyst for this growth.

"We're proud to announce these growth milestones today, as they are a testament to how our passion for developing helpful and practical trip planning tools is connecting with and inspiring roadtrippers across the country," said Roadpass Digital CEO Danny Hest. "With Roadtrippers' continued product innovation and Roadpass Digital's focus on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road, we're creating best-in-class tools that travelers rely on to make the most of their experiences."

Recent Roadtrippers product innovations include an integration with Yelp Fusion that allows customers to quickly and easily discover great local businesses along their journey, improvements to the app's RV-friendly routing, and new map filters to help users find the perfect campsite, electric vehicle charging stations, and more.

To celebrate this milestone, Roadtrippers will be hosting a giveaway for its e-newsletter subscribers and followers on Instagram. There will be 10 winners, and prizes will include Roadtrippers merchandise and free memberships to Roadtrippers' premium subscription, Roadtrippers Plus. The giveaway will begin on June 4, 2022. For more details, follow Roadtrippers on Instagram and subscribe to the brand's e-newsletter.

Roadtrippers is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 35 million trips covering more than 24 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Roadtrippers Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment