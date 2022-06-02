URGENT: The release of the Annual Report Card of the Native Women’s Association of Canada of Government’s Progress in Implementing MMIWG National Action Plan has been delayed until FRIDAY, JUNE 3, at 10 am ET

OTTAWA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is delaying, by one day , the release if its first Annual Scorecard to assess the federal government’s progress in enacting the National Action Plan and Federal Pathway for meeting the 231 Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG):



When: Friday, Jun 3, 2022, at 10:00 am ET

Where: www.nwac.ca

At the same time, NWAC will release an analysis of its own progress in meeting the commitments to address the Inquiry’s report that are contained in its own year-old action plan called Our Calls, Our Actions.

While there will be no news conference to announce the release of these reports, members of the media who wish to schedule an interview Thursday or Friday with NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx can do so by contacting: