Legacy League to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Title IX with Launch of ‘Black Girl Magic’ NFT Collection

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Legacy League has launched the “Black Girl Magic” NFT collection. BGM is the brainchild of Auburn gymnast and 2019 National Champion, Derrian Gobourne. The sale of the BGM Collection is being timed to coincide with the inaugural NIL Summit in June where Gobourne is up for two awards: College Athlete Innovator of the Year and Best Crypto Award.

“I am excited to launch my Black Girl Magic NFT Collection on the Legacy League platform. Not only do their values align with mine, there is no better time to do it. It’s time to celebrate, congratulate and pay honor and tribute to all of my sisters who have given so much to this sport and I want the world to see them” said the 22-year-old, who is known as the “Queen of the Floor.”





This unique collection brings together seven of the most accomplished collegiate gymnasts: Derrian Gobourne, Aria Brusch, Ananda Brown (Auburn); Sekai Wright (UCLA); Hannah Joyner (Rutgers); Amari Celestine (Missouri) and Gabrielle Stephen (Michigan State). Collectively, these elite athletes have won National titles in their respective routines.

Aria Brusch, a 2022 ALL-SEC Auburn gymnast, commented, "This collection is an ideal way for me to use my NIL with NFTs while recognizing other strong black female gymnasts within the NCAA. We want to inspire and motivate young gymnasts to embrace their beauty and culture and pursue their dreams."

As part of the campaign, Legacy League is offering a limited-edition VIP Pass which will provide buyers with early access to BGM NFTs. The VIP Passes will be available until June 5th and will include exclusive perks such as training videos, zoom sessions and unique collectibles with select gymnasts.

“At a time when female student athletes lag behind their male counterparts in the NIL ecosystem, we are excited to partner with these seven elite athletes,” said Legacy League President and co-founder Kurt Hallead. “Our mission is to provide every college athlete an easy and effortless way to maximize their income and leverage their brand with NFTs.”

Legacy League has created collections for athletes from more than 60 different NCAA Division I schools, 29 conferences, and 16 different sports. Over 35% of Legacy League’s roster are female athletes.

Legacy League is the premier NFT development platform and marketplace for college athletes, legends, and universities to develop and market their products. With its proprietary creation and valuation technology, the digital NIL landscape is fundamentally changed for athletes and universities alike. By providing equal opportunities for athletes to monetize their brand, Legacy League is supported by a team of college sports enthusiasts, digital artists, and blockchain technology experts.

