Bombardier Announces New Appointment in its China Leadership Team

MONTREAL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the appointment of Jianwei Zhang as Chairman, Bombardier China, effective immediately.



The appointment of the seasoned professional reaffirms Bombardier’s commitment to China where the company continues to offer market-leading business jets and provide aftermarket services at its strategically located service centre in Tianjin.

“I am very happy to welcome Jianwei back to Bombardier, and back at the helm of our important outpost in China. With his strong connections, his outstanding reputation and his deep understanding of China and the West, Jianwei is the perfect ambassador of our company and will provide a welcome bridge between the different cultures to further reinforce Bombardier’s presence and impact in China’s business aviation market,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His appointment, along with our active service centre in Tianjin, are testaments to our long-term commitment to China as a key strategic market and the importance we place in supporting our customers in the region.”

Jianwei Zhang, who was previously part of Bombardier’s management team, will report to Éric Martel. He brings more than 26 years of experience in the aerospace and transport industries, most of them spent in multiple roles with Bombardier.

Bombardier maintains a strong presence in China where it offers its innovative, long-range Challenger and Global aircraft families, famous for their cutting-edge cabin design, performance and reliability. The company also provides a full range of maintenance and support services at its service centre in Tianjin.

