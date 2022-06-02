Reaching new heights, VOOPOO won 3 awards at the SEVENTH ANNUAL VAPOUROUND AWARDS

Shenzhen, China, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 27th, Birmingham time, the 7th awards ceremony held by Vapouround, an authoritative media organization for electronic atomization, was held in a grand manner at The National Conference Centre in Birmingham, UK. VOOPOO, the leading brand in the electronic atomization industry, has once again been highly recognized by the organizers and many users, and its products have won three awards, Best Pod System, Best Mod, and Best Manufacture.

Stand out from the fierce competition and recognized by the industry

The seventh edition of the Vapouround Awards ceremony is scheduled for the evening of The Vaper Expo UK, a reopening grand conference after a two-year hiatus. It is understood that this exhibition attracted more than 1,000 electronic atomization brand owners from all over the world to participate, and more than 100,000 professional visitors came to visit. In the context of the grand exhibition, the winners of the annual Vapouround Awards, which are of great interest to the industry and smoke enthusiasts, were also unveiled.

Vapouround magazine is one of the most authoritative and influential media in the global electronic atomization industry. The "Vapouround Annual Awards" founded by Vapouround began in 2015 and is the world's most recognized and prestigious ceremony in the e-cigarette industry, as well as a stage for the world's leading players to compete it has always been known as the "Oscar in the field of electronic atomization” and is deeply valued by the industry and brand owners.





A total of 27 awards were set up this year, with nearly 700 products and brands participating, and thousands of people from Vapouround, media journalists, distributors and consumers participated in the voting, and the competition was very fierce. With its excellent product strength, strong brand awareness and user support, VOOPOO in addition to Best Manufacture, its Argus GT II Best Mod won first place and Drag Nano 2 was selected as the Best Pod System.

Strong product strength, occupying a high position in the industry

ARGUS GT II, has been highly praised by the judges for its excellent design, surging smoke volume, extreme sense of taste, perfect three-proof process and 200W high power constant voltage stable output, as the flagship product of VOOPOO this year, it is a well-deserved honor to receive this award. As a strategic product of VOOPOO last year, Drag Nano 2's product team made many innovations in oil locking technology, design, and endurance, allowing it to stand out in the highly competitive Pod category and finally achieve the great place.

VOOPOO CEO EVEREST said that in the future, the VOOPOO team will also increase investment in research and development, create more atomized products that consider the use experience, technological innovation, and high taste, continuously improve the high-end brand position in the open system, and continue to use product strength to gain the recognition of more authoritative institutions and users.

Who is VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. VOOPOO has four major product series - ARGUS, DRAG, VINCI, and V-series. In addition, VOOPOO focuses on building two core technology, atomization platform and chip. VOOPOO will continue to develop more national markets in the future, aiming to build one of the most influential global vape brands.