Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to Surpass US$ 783.0 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.3% through 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is likely to amass a revue of around US$ 783.0 million in 2032, up from US$ 244.7 million in 2022, moving ahead with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Due to an increase in consumer base, demand for disposable blood pressure cuffs is significantly high.



Furthermore, the rapid spike in the geriatric population is expected to increase the consumer base, which is expected to drive hypertension incidence rates and the same leads to an uptick in sales of disposable blood pressure cuffs.

The global disposable blood pressure cuffs market size is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years owing to pervasiveness of contamination in hospital, leading to hospital-acquired infection (HAI).

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for cardiovascular and kidney disease and since every year, thousands of people worldwide die as a result of this medical condition, propelling the overall disposable blood pressure cuffs market growth.

Furthermore, the disposable blood pressure cuffs market opportunities are fostered by advancements in disposable blood pressure cuff manufacturing, such as the availability of products in various colors and sizes for accurate reading.

Manufacturers concentrate on creating products that are simple to use, innovative, and cost-effective, thereby enlarging their disposable blood pressure cuffs market share.

However, different regulatory policies across countries, as well as the introduction of pulse blood pressure monitors as alternatives to blood pressure cuffs, are likely to impede the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market outlook.

The disposable blood pressure cuffs market is segmented by call point, and by region, where North America dominated the market owing to medical device technological advancements, and high per capita health care expenditure are all factors.

Key Takeaways:

· Based on call point, the physicians segment is expected to dominate the disposable blood pressure cuffs market with a CAGR of 12.1% through 2032.

· The US disposable blood pressure cuffs market is projected to account for a major disposable blood pressure cuffs market share accounting for about US$ 208.1 million by 2032.

· By 2032, the UK disposable blood pressure cuffs market is expected to be valued US$ 32.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%.

· With a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, Japan disposable blood pressure cuffs market size is predicted to account for US$ 45.2 million by 2032.

· The China disposable blood pressure cuffs market is projected to move forward with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the notable disposable blood pressure cuffs market players include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Briggs Healthcare.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product approvals, product launches, and other things like patents and events.

Acquisitions and partnerships and collaborations were observed as inorganic growth strategies in the market.

These activities have paved the way for market participants to expand their business and customer base and opened up numerous disposable blood pressure cuffs market opportunities.

Key Segments

By Call Point:

Surgeons

Physicians

Clinicians





By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America





