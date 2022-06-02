LogicBoost Labs Adds Visitor Management Platform Some1 to Portfolio of Investments

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBoost Labs, a startup accelerator focused on promoting the growth of early-stage B2B SaaS startups, today announced a seed investment into Some1, a provider of digital visitor management software that helps companies of all sizes securely sign in, notify and keep track of visitors.

The investment package from LogicBoost Labs includes putting cash on the balance sheet for growth and expert advice in sales, marketing, customer success, and tech development from the in-house team of experts.

Some1 provides a digital check-in system that allows for a secure, seamless, and customizable process for businesses of all sizes. Guests are able to sign in and fulfill necessary pre-visit requests using a simple QR code system accessed directly through the web or native app. Companies are able to track all visits on the Some1 platform and securely store information in the Cloud.

"After being in the cybersecurity space for two decades, I saw firsthand how many businesses struggled with security related to identity and access," said Jonathan Cogley, Founder, and CEO of LogicBoost Labs. "Some1 gives businesses a modern toolkit to securely manage visitors while providing a state-of-the-art first impression."

Some1 founder and CEO Dimitri Rodokanakis has over two decades of experience in IT and has devoted his career to reselling best-of-breed technologies to the African market as well as developing products that drive digital transformation.

"I founded Some1 after personally experiencing inefficiencies in the check-in process when visiting various offices," said Dimitri Rodokanakis. "With Some1, both businesses and guests have a better, faster, easier, and more universal way of registering and checking in."

For more information on LogicBoost Labs or Some1, please visit https://www.logicboostlabs.com/ or https://some1.io/.

About

LogicBoost Labs:

LogicBoost Labs is a startup accelerator designed to advance the growth of pre-revenue and early-stage B2B SaaS startups. As such, LogicBoost Labs offers a full-service line-up of resources and capabilities to further increase the likelihood of a young company's success. Each portfolio company has full access to LBL's talented pool of experienced executives whose sole job is to guide and mentor the start-ups on such matters as staffing, sales, marketing, technical support, and customer success. The ultimate goal: take the start-up from early revenue or pre-revenue to 1 million ARR.

