ONUS Wins Crypto License In Lithuania

Singapore, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONUS - A digital asset investment platform with more than 2 million users announces that they have officially received a license to operate as a crypto asset service provider by the Lithuania government on May 26th, 2022. ONUS can now expand its operation to other European countries, excluding countries with separate regulations.

Crypto License allows ONUS to provide crypto-asset trading, custodian service, digital asset wallet, and portfolio management to customers globally under the supervision of regulatory agencies in Lithuania. As one of the earliest members of the European Blockchain Partnership (EBP), Lithuania has stated its support for the cross-border delivery of digital services while at the same time complying with security and privacy standards.





Quang Chien, CEO of ONUS, said: "Compliance with government regulations regarding cryptocurrencies is essential. This demonstrates ONUS's commitment to complying with the government's legal regulations. We are always ready to coordinate with legislative agencies to consult and contribute ideas to build a legal framework for cryptocurrency in all countries that have ONUS' presence."

"This official license helps us the confidence to develop new products in the ONUS ecosystem. In September 2022, ONUS Finance will officially launch the ONUS Pro platform, an exchange with high performance and great liquidity, serving the professional trader community worldwide." CEO Chien added.

Responding to the press, ONUS said they would work hard to obtain new licenses to meet the regulations of many jurisdictions worldwide, promoting transparent and sustainable development.

