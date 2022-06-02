Dentists, Hygienists and Support Staff Volunteer to Provide Free Care for 206 Children and Adults During the Annual Benevis-Sponsored Sharing Smiles Day

Atlanta, GA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on pediatric dental care and orthodontics, sponsored free dental care for 206 children and adults during its annual Sharing Smiles Day event. Sharing Smiles Day, held on May 22, 2022, provided an opportunity for uninsured or underinsured children and adults to receive dental care from Benevis dentists, hygienists and support staff who volunteered for the event. Treatments were provided at no cost and included dental exams and cleanings, emergency care, extractions, and restorative care. The event was started in 2015 consistent with Benevis’ belief that every family has the right to quality dental care in a convenient, safe, and supportive environment.

“The goal of Sharing Smiles Day is to provide quality dental care to children in underserved communities,” shared Bryan J. Carey, CEO of Benevis. “We are so thankful for our doctors and staff who volunteered their time to provide this important service.”

30 volunteer doctors and 294 staff from 23 Benevis partner dental offices participated in the free day of care this year. Since the program began, Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental relief to more than 2,000 uninsured and underinsured patients across 16 states through the efforts of more than 1,200 volunteers.

According to data from the Health Policy Institute, 49.6% of children with Medicaid coverage did not receive dental care in the previous 12 months. “Oral health is an essential part of the overall health and quality of life for both children and adults. Poor oral health can increase the risks associated with chronic diseases including heart disease and diabetes,” said Dr. Brad Bryan, Vice President of Clinical Operations. “Sharing Smiles Day provides a much needed health service to families that face coverage gaps or insufficient dental insurance.”

For more information about Sharing Smiles Day, visit SharingSmilesDay.com.

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on expanding access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices focused on pediatric dental care and orthodontics. Benevis works to improve lives by advocating for programs and legislation that ensures all families have access to the healthcare they need and deserve. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.

