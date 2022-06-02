Apptega Introduces Solution to Simplify Risk Management Processes Through Managing, Assessing, and Mitigating Risk

ATLANTA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptega, a leading platform helping companies easily build, manage and report their cybersecurity and compliance programs, today announced the newest addition to their product suite - Apptega Risk Manager. With the power of Risk Manager organizations are now able to streamline their risk management process, including real-time insight into an organization's evolving risk landscape, visibility to spot gaps in risk management processes, generate customizable reports, assess, and mitigate risks in a single platform. Risk Manager integrates seamlessly with Apptega's current features, including intelligent assessments, framework mapping, program implementation tools, vendor management, reporting capabilities, and audit manager, ultimately giving the user the full spectrum of compliance solutions.

With the increase of cyber-attacks continuing to threaten organizations of all sizes, companies need to have a plan to manage, avoid or mitigate vulnerabilities to today's risk landscape. A traditional approach to risk management may not suffice to give companies full visibility when the risk landscape is constantly evolving and expanding. Apptega's Risk Manager offers a solution to this problem, enabling companies to have full transparency, properly manage, and mitigate risks.

Risk Manager is designed to deliver full visibility—enabling companies to gain insight into where gaps exist in their current processes at a framework-level perspective and generate customizable reports to deliver real-time views to guide decision-making and present to key stakeholders.

"We are excited about the new Risk Manager feature," said Dan Mackey, Security and Risk Coordinator at Fortress SRM. "It fits in well with the services we offer, allows us to meet our client's needs and deliver better customer experiences. Apptega continues to innovate the platform, and we're eager to support their future endeavors."

Currently, organizations are still tackling risk management using spreadsheets and static word processing documents, lacking the visibility they need to accurately understand which risks pose the greatest threat to their organization, slowing them down on making those important prioritization and remediation plans to manage that risk. This simple user interface empowers users with everything they need to see, assess, and mitigate risks—all in one platform.

"Companies of all sizes have unique risks that they need to easily identify and manage for a complete cybersecurity and compliance program," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. "With Risk Manager, our customers and partners have more visibility and control of all of their risks fully integrated into a seamless experience in the Apptega platform."

Key capabilities of Apptega Risk Manager include:

Risk Manager's "all risks" feature enables you to see all of your organization's risks in a single view to identify gaps and mitigate risks

Insight into risks from a framework-level perspective

Customizable reports to deliver to key stakeholders, executives, auditors, or your compliance and security team

A list view that enables companies to see all of their risks in a risk register format

Easy-to-use visual dashboard, companies will have analytics and risk data insight to guide better risk-based business decisions

Want to learn more about Apptega's Risk Manager? Click here to see it in action.

About Apptega

Apptega delivers a comprehensive, award-winning platform helping companies of all sizes easily build, manage and report their cybersecurity and compliance programs. From assessment to audit, Apptega delivers efficiency gains across multiple cybersecurity frameworks, including SOC 2, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and CMMC. Apptega is trusted by 500+ established brands in every industry—including financial services, healthcare, SaaS, aviation, insurance, non-profits, and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). Founded in 2017, Apptega is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://www.apptega.com.

Media Contacts:

Sherry Grote

VP Marketing, Apptega

Sherry.grote@apptega.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment