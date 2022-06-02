Introducing Stingray Advertising, North America's Largest In-Store Audio Advertising Network

English French

MONTREAL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that InStore Audio Network has been fully integrated into its offering following the acquisition in January, and the combined entity of the US and Canadian operations is now named Stingray Advertising. This forms the largest in-store audio advertising network in North America, reaching 140 million shoppers each week in over 20,000 grocery retailers, superstores, discount stores and pharmacies.



Stingray Advertising delivers targeted audio messaging to shoppers in a captive media environment at the point-of-purchase. This cutting-edge integration focuses on leveraging new technology and giving retailers a way to monetize in-store audio while offering CPG and HBC brands a democratized marketing tool to reach shoppers with optimized OOH media.



The current network includes leading retailers like Ahold, Albertsons, Brookshires, CVS, Jean Coutu, Metro, Rite Aid, Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Tops Markets, Walmart Canada and Weis Market with coverage across Canada and in every DMA in the US.



“With the recent addition of Walmart Canada into our retail media network plus our use of COMMB and Geopath for proven audience measurement and Hivestack for a versatile programmatic buying solution, we have proven our effectiveness and reliability to our current advertiser base,” said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President of Stingray Advertising. “Our retail footprint, along with both traditional media buying and programmatic options, positions Stingray Advertising as a top media solution for every brand sold in retail store – as well as non-endemic brands seeking to reach a captive audience of engaged consumers directly in the retail environment.”



In addition to retail media, Stingray Advertising helps brands connect to passionate audiences across the Stingray multiplatform ecosystem through broadcast and streaming media which includes concerts, shows, music videos, TV audio channels, and radio stations as well as music and soundscapes across web, mobile and FAST channels.



Stingray also has an array of technology-driven solutions to share with retailers to elevate the in-store and customer experience including Stingray Business’ licensed background music and digital signage as well as Chatter by Stingray’s AI-driven customer insights tool that empowers brands to take action and improve their customer experience.



Effective immediately, all brand identity, logos, and corporate communication will reflect the Stingray Advertising brand.



About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com



About Stingray Advertising

Stingray Advertising connects brands to audiences across the Stingray multiplatform ecosystem through broadcast, streaming, and retail media. It is the largest in-store audio advertising provider in North America, delivering commercial audio messages to shoppers in over 20,000 grocery, drug, retail, and convenience stores. The programmatic in-store retail media network provides music programming, retail-specific messaging, and third-party branded messaging to retailers. By targeting consumers at the point of purchase in a captive media environment, Stingray Advertising reaches over 140 million shoppers every week and delivers a proven sales lift for participating advertisers. For more information: www.stingray.com/advertising



