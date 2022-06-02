Hearing Health Advocates Launch National Campaign Promoting the Value and Expertise of Hearing Professionals

Washington D.C., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a group of leading consumer organizations, hearing health professional organizations, hearing aid manufacturers and retailers launched a new nationwide campaign, “Hear Well,” to educate the public on hearing loss and the critical role hearing professionals play in the identification and treatment of this common medical condition.

“The benefits of seeing a licensed hearing professional cannot be understated,” said Kate Carr, President of the Hearing Industries Association (HIA), a trade association that represents hearing aid manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of hearing aids, implants, and other hearing devices and related products. “The 'Hear Well' campaign educates people on the importance of consulting with a hearing professional to understand their unique hearing loss before making a decision about their treatment plan.”

In a 2021 survey of over 15,000 households conducted by HIA, 91% of hearing aid owners reported being satisfied with their hearing professional.[1] A hearing professional includes an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physician, audiologist, and hearing aid specialist. An estimated 48 million Americans have some form of hearing loss[2], making it one of the most prevalent medical conditions in the country. Based on additional research by HIA, one in five adults over age 55 have never had a hearing test and one in four have not had a test in the last decade, despite the high incidence rate.

“Untreated hearing loss can lead to other health problems including depression, cognitive decline, and risk of falls,” said Barbara Kelley, Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), an organization that supports the campaign. “There is no one solution to hearing loss that works for everyone, and a trusted hearing professional can be an important part of any treatment plan.”

“Healthy hearing means not waiting to check your hearing until hearing loss is so significant it’s impacting your ability to participate in your work, social events you enjoy, or conversations with loved ones,” said Sarah Sydlowski, AuD, PhD, MBA, President of the American Academy of Audiology. Sydlowski is also Audiology Director of the Hearing Implant Program, Director of Audiology Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, and Associate Chief Improvement Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. “Having your hearing evaluated paves the way for recommendations to improve your hearing health and function and can offer tips for protecting your hearing to make sure it can serve you well for a lifetime.”

“The treatment of hearing loss continues to improve for all types of loss. It is essential that patients see a hearing professional in order to receive the most accurate diagnosis and best treatment for their condition,” said James C. Denneny, MD, EVP/CEO, American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery.

“Addressing one’s hearing loss offers immeasurable benefits to a person and their safety, relationships, productivity, and overall health and well-being. That relies on attaining hearing checks through a qualified hearing healthcare provider to identify hearing loss early and taking proactive steps to minimize any disruption to one’s daily life and wellness,” said Annette Cross, BC-HIS, a board-certified hearing aid specialist and owner/president of Provincial Hearing Services in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The “Hear Well” campaign will educate audiences through an integrated, multi-platform approach using social media, traditional media, and paid advertisements. The campaign is sponsored by the Hearing Industries Association and its members. Other campaign partners joining the effort include Academy of Doctors of Audiology, Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, American Academy of Audiology, American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, American Cochlear Implant Alliance, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness, the Ear Community, Healthy Hearing, Hearing Health Foundation, Hearing Loss Association of America, International Hearing Society, National Council on Aging, National Grange, and Retire Safe.

To learn more about this campaign and download campaign materials, please visit www.Hearing.org

About HIA

The Hearing Industries Association (HIA), a forum for hearing aid manufacturers, suppliers, and providers, strongly supports increased access to hearing health solutions and affordability of hearing aids. Through research, technological advancements, and a deep understanding of the importance of hearing health and the role of the hearing health professional, HIA members strive to provide the best hearing loss solutions to fit the unique hearing loss and lifestyle of each individual. For more information, visit www.betterhearing.org, or follow HIA on Facebook @betterhearingHIA and Twitter @better_hearing.

About HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation’s leading consumer education that opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support, and advocacy. HLAA has communication access programs, holds the Walk4Hearing, has 120 chapters across the country, and holds educational programs through webinars and annual conventions. Visit our website www.hearingloss.org and follow us on Facebook @HearingLossAssociation.

About AAA

The American Academy of Audiology (AAA) is the world's largest professional organization of, by and for audiologists. Representing the interests of audiologists and future audiologists nationwide, the Academy is dedicated to providing quality hearing care services through professional development, education, research, and increased public awareness of hearing and balance disorders. For more information, visit www.audiology.org.

About AAO-HNS

The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) is one of the world’s largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. Otolaryngologist–head and neck surgeons diagnose and treat medical disorders that are among the most common affecting patients of all ages in the United States and around the world. Those medical conditions include chronic ear disease, hearing and balance disorders, hearing loss, sinusitis, snoring and sleep apnea, allergies, swallowing disorders, nosebleeds, hoarseness, dizziness, and tumors of the head and neck as well as intricate micro-surgical procedures of the head and neck. The Academy has approximately 13,000 members.

About IHS

The International Hearing Society (IHS) is a membership association that represents hearing healthcare professionals worldwide. IHS members are engaged in the practice of testing human hearing and selecting, fitting and dispensing hearing instruments and counseling patients. Founded in 1951, the Society continues to recognize the need for promoting and maintaining the highest possible standards for its members in the best interests of the hearing impaired it serves.

As the membership organization for thousands of independent specialists, IHS conducts programs in competency accreditation, education and training and encourages specialty-level certification for its members.

[1] Powers TA, Carr K. MarkeTrak 2022: Navigating the changing landscape of hearing healthcare. Hearing Review. 2022;29(5):12-17.

[2] Lin FR, Niparko JK, Ferrucci L. Hearing loss prevalence in the United States. Arch Intern Med. 2011;171(20):1851–3.