Power and Perfection: Bespoke 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K Spezial Roadster Set to Take Center Stage at Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center Auction

Detroit, MI, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions is delighted to announce a unique and outstanding 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster (estimate: US $7,000,000 - $8,000,000) as a highlight consignment to the upcoming Monterey Jet Center Auction on Thursday, 18 August. As one of the true crown jewels of the Classic Era of motor cars, arguably no automobile symbolizes the pinnacle of design, engineering, and construction among the Classic Era cars better than the Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster. Incredibly rare, stunningly beautiful, a cherished centerpiece for collectors worldwide – chassis 408383 is the perfect representation of those enviable qualities.

The original owner of the Mercedes-Benz, Rolf Horn of Berlin was known to operate an exclusive and high-end interior design and accessories boutique and as such, he was recorded to have been closely involved in the original design of this 540K Special Roadster. While the core of the design is clearly Sindelfingen, Horn specified subtle, yet unique revisions to the coachwork including desirable sculpted lowered doors that incorporated disappearing roll up windows, a dramatically sloping and opening windshield, a full covered spare tire and perhaps most attractively, two long and impressive distinctive lines of louvers replacing the rectangular hood screens.

Donnie Gould, Partner and Senior Car Specialist said, “A motor car unrivaled in its presence, the Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster represents the very best of literally everything of the era. Ownership provides immediate entry into the finest events worldwide while also allowing for inclusion within one of the most select of ownership circles. This Supercharged five-speed 540K is as impressive to drive as it to look at and I am certain the next owner will appreciate the meticulous care that the car has received under its current ownership.”

Notably, all Mercedes-Benz 540K models were highly desirable when new. Chassis 408383 was no exception and over the course of the ensuing three decades it found its way to Sweden from where it was purchased by noted collector and trader Tom Barrett and eventually passed into the long-term ownership of Major General William Lyon and the Lyon Family Collection where it would remain until 2011. After the car was restored and sold to a new owner, 408383 underwent a complete refreshening by RM Auto Restoration that then set the car, now finished in a deep and rich dark blue, on a new path that would lead it to events around the country including the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance where it was awarded best in class as well as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance where it won a Second in Class award. The 540K Special Roadster received additional awards at the Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance, Winter Park, Boca Raton, Hilton Head, as well as a Best of Show at Mar-a-Lago

The 1939 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster has been maintained in exceptional overall condition. It performs just as a top-of-the-line, supercharged pre-war sporting and luxury car should and it joins an exceptional offering of similarly exquisite and desirable motor cars at the Broad Arrow inaugural auction.

The Broad Arrow Auction will take place on Thursday 18 August at the Monterey Jet Center alongside the Motorlux event that builds on the legacy of McCall’s Motorworks Revival under Hagerty stewardship. The auction will feature approximately 80 exceptional motor cars and includes an early selection of highlights led by Sir Sean Connery’s personal 1964 Aston Martin DB5 being offered on behalf of the Connery family. Additional highlights include a stunning 1957 Ferrari 250 GT LWB “Tour de France” and seven low mileage modern supercars offered from The Halo Collection. Further details on all consignments can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group and its subsidiaries — Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage — represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group was founded in 2021 to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. In January 2022, Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) made a strategic investment and became a joint venture partner of Broad Arrow Group. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com .

