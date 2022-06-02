Breaking the Limits: All 9340 US Equities and more than 50,000 CME Group Futures are now available via dxFeed ATAS platform

New York, United States , June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

dxFeed, a leading market data provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, and ATAS, a professional trading and analytical platform designed for order flow analysis of Equities, Futures and Crypto markets, launches access to the whole universe of instruments, providing ATAS users with the access to real time data and historical charting of every CME Group Futures and every Equity and ETF traded on US market.



Unlike the limited list of symbols previously available for ATAS users, dxFeed makes available:

The whole universe of instruments on CME Group: almost 1500 products, more than 50,000 individual futures (Market Depth and Level 1)

Nasdaq Markets: all 9340 Equities and 2835 ETFs (TotalView and Level 1)

All 1600 EU Futures products, over 19,000 individual futures (Up to 15 price levels and Level 1)

Over 32,000 EU Equities and 16,000 ETFs (Level 1)

All this helps to fully benefit from the essential advantage of the ATAS platform, which is order flow and volume analysis of exchange data. Using graphical modules and indicators US stock traders can easily find the predominance of buyers over sellers at some point, detect the accumulations in large purchases or sales and get other valuable insights to increase their trading efficiency. New features of full market data access are available for all existing and new subscriptions.



"The new dxFeed update at the ATAS platform appears to be very helpful for me. Now I can analyze all the symbols that interest me, not just the predefined list available before. Moreover, now I can receive data and monitor new stocks immediately after entering the market (IPO). It gives me a huge advantage," said Michael Wilson, dxFeed and ATAS platform user.



“We’re grateful to dxFeed for providing our users with an order of magnitude more extensive access to equities and futures symbols within the original subscription costs. Now, the analytical tools of our platform can be much more valuable, especially for traders who concentrate on US Equities and Futures markets,” said Denis Ivashchenko, CEO at ATAS.



Moreover, this collaboration gives supported access to dxFeed historical market data. That makes it possible to make historical order flow analysis and other powerful functionality in the ATAS platform.



“There was a hard teamwork of ATAS and dxFeed to bring this great feature to the market. ATAS platform now utilizes the full power of dxFeed Historical Charting, providing the best service to all of our retail subscribers,” said Dmitrii Parilov, Managing Director at dxFeed.





About ATAS

ATAS is a professional trading and analytical platform designed for order flow analysis. It has all you need for fast and convenient market evaluation–Time And Sales, Level II data (Depth of Market or DOM), and HFT algorithms tracking. ATAS platform processes the order flow data and visualizes it in an intuitive form. It features extensive filtering capabilities and a flexible setup. The platform’s analytical instruments improve the information value of the market data, enabling better insight into the market trends and, in turn, better trading performance.



About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider focusing primarily on delivering financial information and services to all kinds of institutions in the global financial industry:

for brokers: exchange compliant onboarding wizard for new clients;

for trading and analytical platforms: full order depth data, raw and aggregated, for the best visualization;

for educational platforms, paper trading: real-time and delayed data for educational purposes.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/breaking-the-limits-all-9340-us-equities-and-more-than-50-000-cme-group-futures-are-now-available-via-dxfeed-atas-platform/9175138.