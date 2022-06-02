GlobalData Plc: North America Accounted for Highest Number of Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Conducted in 2022

LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD Social Phobia) Clinical Trial Analysis market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview and top line data relating to the clinical trials on social anxiety disorder (SAD social phobia), including an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status, sponsor type, and prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on the number of ongoing trials).
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Region
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by G7 Countries
- USA
- UK
- Germany
- Canada
- Japan
- France
- Italy
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by G7 Countries
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by E7 Countries
- China
- India
- Russia
- Turkey
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Indonesia
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by E7 Countries
Leading Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trial Sponsors
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- The Lundbeck Foundation
- Viatris Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
- Korea Pharma Co Ltd
- Syneos Health Inc
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Sponsors
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Segmentation by Prominent Drugs
- PH-94B
- escitalopram oxalate
- sertraline
- fluoxetine
- 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine
- fluoxetine hydrochloride
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Analysis, by Prominent Drugs
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Overview
|Top Regions
|North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America, and Others
|G7 Countries
|USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Japan, France, and Italy
|E7 Countries
|China, India, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia
|Key Sponsors
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc, The Lundbeck Foundation, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, and Syneos Health Inc
|Prominent Drugs
|PH-94B, escitalopram oxalate, sertraline, fluoxetine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and fluoxetine hydrochloride
Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials Market Report Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
- The report provides top-level data related to the clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), trial status, trial phase, sponsor type, and endpoint status
- The report reviews the top companies involved and enlists all trials (trial title, phase, and status) pertaining to the company
- The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended, and withdrawn) with the reason for unaccomplishment
- The report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
- The report provides the latest news for the past three months
FAQs
Which are the key regions in the social anxiety disorder trials market?
The key regions in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market SAD social phobia clinical trials market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America.
Which are the leading sponsors in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market?
The leading sponsors in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, The Lundbeck Foundation, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, and Syneos Health Inc.
What are the prominent drugs in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market?
The prominent drugs in the social anxiety disorder clinical trials market are PH-94B, escitalopram oxalate, sertraline, fluoxetine, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and fluoxetine hydrochloride.
