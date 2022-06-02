Rise of the E-Commerce Sector Proliferates the Packing Tape Market with the Anticipated CAGR of 4.8% through 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The packing tape market is expected to escalate at a CAGR of 4.8%, from USD 21.8 billion in 2022 to USD 34.9 billion through 2032. Owing to the lack of transportation and the scarcity of raw resources, expansion of the packing tape market has been hampered. Even for the E-Commerce sectors, transportation was not an option. The packing tape market share has also slowed as a result of this.



The packing tape market is expected to grow at a sluggish pace, with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2015 to 2021 rising to 4.8% during the forecast period. One of the key aspects that contribute to the packing tape market statistics is the rapid rise in economic growth in the purchasing of products from the E-Commerce platform.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the packing tape market is the use of packaging products in the food and beverage industry. In addition, the expansion of the vehicle industry stimulates demand for packing tapes.

Furthermore, the fluctuation in the cost of raw materials for manufacturing during the pandemic is one of the key reasons impeding the packing tape market analysis. As the packing tape business continues to increase, people are beginning to think more about tapes. As a result, manufacturing companies must enhance their technological skills.

With the slow rise of the packing industries in recent days, the demand for the packing tape is consistent and steady. The adoption of packing tapes in food and beverage items, automotive industries, and E-Commerce industries has contributed to this recent growth.

In the following years, the Asia-Pacific market for packing tape is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. China and India are predicted to have the fastest market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Takeaways

The market for packing tape is expected to be valued at US$ 34.9 billion by 2032. The packing tape market is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 4.8% due to creative designs and product innovations. The packing tape market was valued at US$ 20.9 billion in 2021. The Acrylic segment of the packing tape market, which falls under the material type category, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2032.

Competitive Landscape



Major key players in the packing tape market are Ethicon, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Apollo Endosurgery, ReShape Life Sciences, contributing to the packing tape market share.

To extend their influence in the packing tape market trends, these vendors have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics.

Recent Developments:

1. In August of 2019, the kite packaging company released four new machine tapes, one of which is 48mm wide and the other is 75mm wide.





2. The new kite low noise solvent tape and vinyl tapes were introduced in 2019 by the kite packaging company. Due to the inexpensive cost of these types of containers, cassettes are readily available.





3. Monta released self-adhesive tapes made of natural rubber adhesive in February 2020.

4. Tesa SE bought FormFormForm Ltd. (UK), a maker of adhesive tapes and self-adhesive systems solutions, in May 2018. Tesa SE's product portfolio, geographic reach, go-to-market channels, and sectors served were all strengthened as a result of this transaction.





Key segments

By Type:

Filament Tapes

Double-Sided Tapes

Parcel Tapes

Light-Duty Packaging Tapes

Others





By Material Type:

Acrylic

Hot Melts

Others





By Application:

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Europe





