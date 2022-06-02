Valuation of Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market estimated at US$ 193.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial wastewater treatment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% for the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Significant applications of treated industrial wastewater in boiler feed water and cooling towers is fuelling the growth of industrial wastewater treatment market. Chemical immobilization, precipitation, and neutralization are typical methods employed for industrial wastewater treatment to make the water suitable for use.



The limited availability of fresh water is necessitating treatment of wastewater for use for everyday needs. The massive rise in volume of wastewater emanating from various industries necessitates the water to be treated before being discharged into water bodies. This helps to save water in rivers and lakes from getting contaminated, which are major sources of freshwater for populations.

Unmonitored discharge of polluted water into rivers and lakes results in contamination of freshwater with harmful, hazardous, and toxic substances and chemicals. This has compelled environmental agencies and government authorities to step up to reduce water pollution and promote water conservation.

Increasing awareness about preserving the environment and rising water scarcity is compelling water departments for stringent water recycle mandates in place, reveals demand analysis of industrial wastewater treatment market.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market – Key Findings of the Report

Key role of regulatory bodies to monitor wastewater discharge limits and implementation of stringent policies and guidelines for industrial plants to adhere to discharge norms indicates bright future outlook of industrial wastewater treatment market.





Common practice in developing countries of direct discharge of untreated or minimally treated wastewater generated from various industries into public water sources is compelling governments to establish new water treatment facilities. In order to facilitate this, directive agencies under government departments have framed rules to drive the implementation of industrial wastewater treatment technologies.





The boiler feed water application segment held the largest revenue share of industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. Boiler feed used in various industries such as food and petrochemical, and if designed effectively can treat boiler feed water and remove harmful impurities from entering the boiler.





Biological treatment technology segment led the industrial wastewater treatment market with 34.45% share in 2021.





Asia pacific held a significant 40.53% share of industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. Significant growth of boiler feed application segment that stood at 24.71% share of the industrial wastewater treatment market in Asia Pacific in 2021 accounts for key position of the region.





North America and Europe are also key regions with 27.31% and 19.76% share respectively of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021.





Key players in the industrial wastewater treatment market are engaging in comprehensive R&D, and adopting new technologies and strategies to diversify their product portfolio for competitive advantage.





Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market – Growth Drivers

Declining availability of freshwater necessitating wastewater treatment and reuse of recycled water from industries fuels the growth of industrial wastewater treatment market





Stringent government rules to prevent direct discharge of polluted water from industries into water bodies strengthens demand for industrial wastewater treatment methodologies





Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the industrial wastewater treatment market are;

Aquatech International LLC

Culligan

MIOX

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Sapphire Water

GEA Group Akteingesellschaft

ALFA LAVAL

Water Professionals

Creative Water Solutions

M.W. Watermark

PURONICS

Veolia

SUEZ





The industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented as follows;

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Application

Boiler Feed Water

Chemical Production

Cooling Towers

Closed Loop Chillers

Air Compressors

Air Washers

Pharmaceutical Production

Paper & Pulp Processing

Textile Dying Process

Food & Beverage Processing

Oil & Gas Processes

Others (Metal Processing, Mining, etc.)

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Mining

Power

Pulp & Paper

Others (including Food & Beverages, Petrochemicals, and Textile Industries)

Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Columbia Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







