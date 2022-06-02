French English

Lannion, June 2, 2022 – 5:35pm

LUMIBIRD MEDICAL STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN INDIA

WITH THE CREATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY

LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, announces the opening of its new Indian subsidiary in Mumbai: Lumibird Medical India. This company aims to boost sales of Quantel Medical and Ellex products in India with a shared range of ultrasound platforms, ophthalmic lasers and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of dry eye..

Growth of the Indian market and increasing need for ophthalmological products*

Ophthalmology-based diseases in India are increasing. Annually, close to 5 million cataract surgeries are performed in India. Furthermore, as per a study done by L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad, published in 2019, by the year 2030, a staggering 275 million people are expected to be affected by dry eye disease. There is a significant and growing burden of moderate visual impairment in India. Based upon increasing burden of eye diseases and moderate growth in technological advancements, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%.

Operating in the Indian market for 25 years

“We have been operating in the Indian market for more 25 years and are the leading provider of ophthalmic ultrasound systems”, says Jean-Marc Gendre, Managing director of Lumibird Medical. “Given the growth that the Indian ophthalmology market is currently experiencing, we’ve decided to set up our own subsidiary and directly address the needs of Indian ophthalmologists for diagnosis and treatment products for retinal diseases, glaucoma, AMD, cataracts and dry eye”.

The ranges of Lumibird Medical products are available for purchase via 100 independent distributors in over 110 countries as India and for direct purchase in France, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United States, Australia and Japan.

Lumibird Medical will be part at the AIOC congress starting June 02nd where Quantel Medical’s and Ellex latest innovations will be exhibited. Among them, a specific focus on the CSTIMTM IPL System for DRY EYE treatment and the new biometer AXIalisTM from the brand Quantel Medical.

*Source: Global Information- India Ophthalmology Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

Next date:

first-half 2022 revenues on July 25, 2022 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid-state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 940 employees and over €162 million of consolidated revenues in 2021 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

